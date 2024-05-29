Diddy-Dirty Money's Kalenna Harper Defends Diddy From Fellow Bad Boy Artists' Allegations

It's been hard to find defenders of Diddy recently.

Nobody has had a rougher 2024 so far than Diddy. It actually started last year with a lawsuit filed by Cassie that accused him of abusive behavior. Earlier this month, CNN shared a leaked clip of hotel security footage that appeared to be video proof of her accusations. In between the original accusation and the release of the video he faced months of trouble. That included multiple new lawsuits and was highlighted by two of his properties being raided by the feds.

As you'd expect plenty of celebs have spoken out against Diddy and his actions, none more frequently than 50 Cent. 50 has spent months taking aim at the rap mogul on social media near daily. In a recent bombshell Rolling Stone story, numerous former Diddy affiliates opened up on their feelings towards him with nearly all the feedback being negative. But one person, former Diddy-Dirty Money singer Kalenna Harper came to his defense. She described some of the negative feedback the Bad Boy executive received as "disgruntled employee syndrome." Her testimony left many online confused in the wake of dozens of allegations of bad behavior put on the record. Check out the full story the publication shared below.

One Former Diddy Employee Still Has His Back

One particular revelation in the Rolling Stone story stuck out to fans. They claimed that before his death, The Notorious B.I.G was plotting a way to escape his record contract with Diddy. Biggie is still one of the most commonly associated artists with the label but if not for his untimely death it appears he may have moved on from his affiliation.

What do you think of one of the singers from Diddy-Dirty Money coming to the rap mogul's defense in the wake of all the allegations against him? Do you think the massive new Rolling Stone investigation is the most damning evidence against the rap mogul yet? Let us know in the comment section below.

