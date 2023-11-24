Aaron Hall Admits To Exhibitionism, Mentions Diddy In Resurfaced Clip

In a past interview, Aaron Hall claimed that his friends have "all seen [him] f*ck," including Diddy.

Aaron Hall
Earlier this week, Diddy was hit with a third lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. An anonymous woman alleges that she and a friend were assaulted by the Bad Boy Records founder, as well as Aaron Hall. “While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs,” the lawsuit alleges. “After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

Amid the shocking allegations, social media users have dug up an old clip of Hall speaking on his sexual preferences. In the clip, he claims that he prefers to have sex in public, allowing others to "see how [he f*cks]." He went on to say that his claims could be corroborated by a number of his friends, including Diddy. "They been at my house. They all seen me f*ck," he says.

Aaron Hall Says Friends Have "Seen [Him] F*ck" In Old Clip

In general, social media users find the bizarre clip disturbing, particularly amid the new allegations. While Hall has yet to respond to the lawsuit publicly, Diddy's lawyer released a statement today, denying the allegations. They call the suit "nothing but a money grab," accusing the alleged victims of "exploiting" the Adult Survivors Act.

"These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations," the statement reads. What do you think of the allegations against Diddy and Aaron Hall? What about the resurfaced clip? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

