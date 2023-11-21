Diddy Allegedly Pressured Cassie To Get Breast Implants

Diddy pressured Cassie into getting breast implants and had her reverse the operation despite warnings from doctors against doing so, according to an anonymous source for the Daily Mail. They claimed that Diddy met with celebrity surgeon Dr. Frank Ryan in 2009 to discuss work that could be done on Cassie's body. The story comes following the singer's recent bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexual, mental, and physical abuse.

The source recalled: “It was him talking about what he wanted. [Cassie] was like his doll, like a dress up doll. She had a flat chest. He said he wanted a full shape, sexy but not too big.” They added: "To me, watching this, it was just so cruel, so horrible. She was treated like a rat. It was literally like her voice was snatched and there was nothing she could do, that if she started standing up for herself, she'd be in trouble.“

Less than a week after getting the implants, Diddy returned to Dr. Ryan with Cassie demanding that they be taken out, despite the singer still recovering from the initial operation. The source continued: “He felt bad for her. Cassie was not talking at all. She was crying, visibly traumatized, but she wasn't saying anything at all and just going along with whatever he said. Privately, Dr. Ryan told me this was mutilation, that I can't even believe this. He was saying poor Cassie, this is awful.”

While that story wasn't mentioned in Cassie's lawsuit, she made reference to numerous other instances of abuse. She and Diddy reached a settlement just one day after the lawsuit was filed. Be on the lookout for further updates and Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

