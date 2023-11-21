Dawn Montgomery Leaves Revolt After Cassie's Diddy Allegations

Dawn Montgomery, who hosts Revolt network’s Monuments to Me podcast, has announced that she's leaving the media company following Cassie's recent bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. The show "celebrates every aspect of black women in a world that tries to ignore or destroy them," according to its description by Revolt. Montgomery confirmed she won't be returning for a third season on Twitter, Monday.

“FYI: I won’t be signing on to do the 3rd season of @revolttv’s Monuments To Me podcast. I am a [sexual assault] survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company. Believe Black women,” Montgomery wrote on Twitter, on November 20.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie. Ventura attend New York Knicks Vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center on March 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Cassie sued Diddy for physical, sexual, and mental abuse, last week, but the two agreed on a settlement just one day later. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie wrote in a statement at the time. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” In a statement of his own, Diddy added: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, later clarified in a statement that the settlement does not imply guilt on the part of his client. He wrote: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.” The lawsuit had claimed that Diddy “was prone to uncontrollable rage, and frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

