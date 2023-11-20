50 Cent Rants About Diddy & Cassie’s Explicit Pictures In Resurfaced Interview: Listen

50 Cent is having a field day blasting his rival Diddy for his accusations of sexual assault and physical abuse. Moreover, this feud and his comments on the harrowing matter inspired many to go back into previous discussions surrounding the two rap moguls. As such, Internet sleuths found an old 2010 radio interview with DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45 in which Fif calls Sean Combs' relationship with Cassie into question. For those unaware, she is the person who sued the Bad Boy executive and launched an avalanche of bombshell allegations of his abhorrent behavior. Still, his G-Unit counterpart apparently tried to warn him of something, but ended up feeling like what he faced was his own doing.

"They sent me the girl’s pictures," 50 Cent said of Cassie, explaining that he received explicit pictures of her on his phone from an unknown source. "Not the s**t that y’all saw- worse, way worse. Like, penetration pictures. I called the n***a and I said, ‘Yo, you f***ing with this girl, you like her like that?’ [Diddy] said, ‘Yeah, that’s my girl.’ So I said, ‘Alright, I’ma send you something. You look at it and you call me back.'

50 Cent Blasts Diddy For Cassie Relationship In Old Shade 45 Clip: Listen

"I sent him the photos, the pictures and everything," 50 Cent continued. "The n***a called back and was like, ‘Yo, thanks, man. I really appreciate that. Yo, where you get these s**ts from?’ They know if something cr*zy is going on, if they send it to me, I’ll make sure it gets out there, so they sent it to me. I really kinda felt like those photographs were not happening because of Cassie, I felt like they were happening because of Puffy." It's unclear who the rapper is referring to when he says "they," but let's not waste time on a thirteen-year-old question.

Meanwhile, he also called Sean Combs a "b***h" during this interview, so there's no room for interpretation on whether or not sending him the pictures was doing him a solid. With all this in mind, we can only speculate on what the Queens MC will say next about this whole thing. After all, he thinks this isn't the end of his public reckoning. Come back to HNHH for more updates and the latest news on Diddy, Cassie, and 50 Cent.

