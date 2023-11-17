2pac Once Got In A Screaming Match With Suge Knight Over $700k According To Music Video Director

Suge Knight and 2pac have both found themselves back in the headlines recently for very different reasons. In Tupac's case, it's because of the arrest of Keefe D for the rapper's notorious murder. After frequently discussing his role in the case in various interviews, Keefe was finally arrested by Las Vegas police for his involvement in the rapper's death almost 30 years ago.

In Suge Knight's case, his newfound attention has been entirely on purpose. He recently started a new podcast called Collect Call With Suge Knight. Even though there's only been two episodes so far they've both come with tons of fascinating revelations. In the first episode Suge refuted Warren G's story that he played a role in freeing Pac from prison. In fact, he went even further to say that the two never liked each other in the first place. In the second episode he revealed the identity of a mystery woman who actually did play a major role in connecting Pac and Suge while the rapper was in prison. But now it's somebody else entirely making revelations about the two.

2pac And Suge Knight Fighting Over $700k Movie Check

Earlier this week Gobi M. Rahimi, a music video that 2pac worked with numerous times, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue. He used the opportunity to refute Suge Knight and 2pac being as close as they seem. “A lot of people have said they were like brothers or whatever. I only got to see the experiences of him yelling and screaming either at Suge or Death Row employees trying to find out where he money was,” he began.

Rahimi even has a specific and detailed moment to reference. "‘Cause at one point, I remember hearing that 2Pac’s $700,000 check for acting in Gridlock’d had also gone to Suge. And ‘Pac was on the phone yelling and screaming ’bout, ‘Why the f*ck’s my movie money coming to you?’" he detailed. What do you think of 2pac yelling at Suge after he tried to take a $700k check from the rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

