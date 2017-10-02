las vegas shooting
- PoliticsT.I. Makes A Case For Equal Opportunity Gun ControlWhen it comes to gun control, T.I. believes in an equal playing field. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyLas Vegas Shooter May Have Initially Targeted A Festival Chance The Rapper HeadlinedA new report says that the Life Is Beautiful festival may have been Paddock's initial target.By Aron A.
- MusicBig Sean Delivers Heartfelt Message About Las Vegas ShootingWatch Big Sean deliver a heartfelt speech about the Las Vegas shooting.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPublic Enemy's Chuck D Says Donald Trump Is Protecting NRA "Terrorists"Chuck D sounds off on the real issue behind the Las Vegas mass shooting.By Matt F
- SportsLas Vegas Victims Fund Receives Huge Donation From UFCUFC donates $1M to Las Vegas Victims Fund.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentLas Vegas Shooting Victims Addressed By Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert & MoreLate night TV's best react to the recent tragedy.By Matt F
- MusicXXXTentacion Responds To Las Vegas Shooting TragedyXXXTentacion sends this thoughts and prayers.By Matt F
- EntertainmentPiers Morgan's Las Vegas Shooting Question To Mariah Carey Draws CriticismPiers Morgan refuses to stick to the script.By Matt F
- MusicFuture Receives Backlash After Promoting Las Vegas ShowFuture hit with backlash after promoting Halloween show in Las Vegas.By Aron A.
- SportsOakland Raiders Donate $50,000 To Las Vegas Shooting Victims"The heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas.”By Kyle Rooney
- MusicHip-Hop Reacts To Las Vegas Shooting IncidentHip-hop artists respond to this tragic event.By Matt F
- SocietyDan Bilzerian Witnesses Las Vegas Shooting Victim's Gruesome DeathDan Bilzerian found himself in the middle of the chaos.By Matt F
- SocietyLas Vegas Shooting Claims 50 Lives, Injures 400Tragedy strikes in Las Vegas as mass shooting takes at least fifty lives. By Mitch Findlay