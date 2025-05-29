Keefe D Sentencing For Prison Brawl Delayed Due To Alleged Juror Misconduct

BY Caroline Fisher 304 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keefe D Sentencing Delayed Crime News
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, walks out after a court appearance in Las Vegas on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
In April, Keefe D was found guilty of battery by a prisoner and challenges to fight after a prison altercation.

In January, Duane "Keefe D" Davis' stay at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas took an unfortunate turn. The 61-year-old, who is accused or orchestrating the 1996 murder of 2Pac, got into an altercation with a fellow inmate. Startling security footage of the incident eventually surfaced online. Last month, Keefe D was found guilty of battery by a prisoner and challenges to fight.

Recently, however, his sentencing was delayed. According to AllHipHop, Clark County Court Judge Nadia Krall has ordered an evidentiary hearing. This is because the defense has alleged that juror misconduct took place outside the courtroom. They filed a motion citing "concerns about improper communication between jurors during a lunch break, before deliberations, and in direct violation of the court’s repeated instructions not to discuss the case before a decision."

Read More: 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Found Guilty Of Two Charges Tied To Jail Fight

Keefe D Trial
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Allegedly, one juror discussed their personal experience with inmate fights with other jurors during a lunch break. The evidentiary hearing is scheduled to take place on July 2. All 14 jurors and one witness will testify under oath. It will determine whether or not a retrial is warranted.

"This hearing is a vital opportunity to restore trust in the fairness of this process," attorney Carl E.G. Arnold said in part of this latest update. "We commend the court's decision to move forward with an evidentiary hearing and will continue to advocate for Mr. Davis with the urgency and integrity this case deserves."

News of the sentencing delay comes as Keefe D awaits trial for his alleged role in the murder of 2Pac. The trial has been delayed several times and is currently scheduled to begin in February of 2026.

Read More: 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Breaks Down About Being Away From Grandkids In Prison

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT Music Keefe D Allegedly Went Undercover In Attempt To Prove Diddy Was Part of 2Pac Murder 28.1K
Las Vegas Police Department Holds News Conference On Arrest In 1996 Murder Of Tupac Shakur Music Keefe D Is Getting Numerous TV Offers Ahead Of 2Pac Murder Trial 1299
Las Vegas Police Department Holds News Conference On Arrest In 1996 Murder Of Tupac Shakur Music Keefe D's Bail Hearing Delayed 545
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT Music 2Pac Murder Trial: Keefe D Isn't Giving Up On Getting Bond Despite Wack 100's Attempt Falling Through 3.7K