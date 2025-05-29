In January, Duane "Keefe D" Davis' stay at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas took an unfortunate turn. The 61-year-old, who is accused or orchestrating the 1996 murder of 2Pac, got into an altercation with a fellow inmate. Startling security footage of the incident eventually surfaced online. Last month, Keefe D was found guilty of battery by a prisoner and challenges to fight.

Recently, however, his sentencing was delayed. According to AllHipHop, Clark County Court Judge Nadia Krall has ordered an evidentiary hearing. This is because the defense has alleged that juror misconduct took place outside the courtroom. They filed a motion citing "concerns about improper communication between jurors during a lunch break, before deliberations, and in direct violation of the court’s repeated instructions not to discuss the case before a decision."

Keefe D Trial

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Allegedly, one juror discussed their personal experience with inmate fights with other jurors during a lunch break. The evidentiary hearing is scheduled to take place on July 2. All 14 jurors and one witness will testify under oath. It will determine whether or not a retrial is warranted.

"This hearing is a vital opportunity to restore trust in the fairness of this process," attorney Carl E.G. Arnold said in part of this latest update. "We commend the court's decision to move forward with an evidentiary hearing and will continue to advocate for Mr. Davis with the urgency and integrity this case deserves."

News of the sentencing delay comes as Keefe D awaits trial for his alleged role in the murder of 2Pac. The trial has been delayed several times and is currently scheduled to begin in February of 2026.