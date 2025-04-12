2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Found Guilty Of Two Charges Tied To Jail Fight

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the man accused of orchestrating 2Pac's murder, is currently awaiting trial behind bars. In January of this year, his stay at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas took a turn for the worse. He and another inmate got into an altercation, engaging in "mutual combat by grappling and throwing closed fist strikes." A correctional officer pepper sprayed both of them, effectively ending the fight and separating the two men. The drama didn't end there for Keefe D, however.

According to KTNV, a Las Vegas jury found him guilty of two charges stemming from the incident on Wednesday (April 9). These charges reportedly include battery by a prisoner and issuing challenges to fight. The verdict arrived just a few weeks after footage of the altercation, captured by security cameras in the facility, surfaced online. In it, Keefe D can be seen walking through the prison with an official when the other inmate lunges toward him. The fight only escalated from there until they're eventually separated.

Keefe D Interview

This latest update also comes roughly a month after Keefe D sat down with Good Morning America for his first TV interview since his 2023 arrest. During the interview, he continued to insist that he's innocent, getting emotional about all that he's missing out on while incarcerated. "I’m innocent," he began. "I did everything they asked me to do. Get new friends. Stop selling drugs. I stopped all that. I’m supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my f***ing grandson’s football games and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids. [...] I did not do it."

“They ain’t got no evidence, they don’t got nothing," he continued, "They know they don’t have nothing. They can’t even place me out here [at the time of shooting], they don’t have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing. Everybody on video but Keefe D. This is wrong, man [...] I thought I was gonna do college with my grandkids. They’re pretty good athletes."