Keefe D Receives Prison Sentence For Fighting With Another Inmate

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT
TOPSHOT - Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Keefe D was already in jail awaiting trial for his alleged role in the 1996 killing of the legendary rapper 2Pac.

Keefe D has been sentenced to 16 to 40 months behind bars after getting into a fight with another inmate in December 2024 as he awaited trial for his alleged role in the killing of 2Pac. He and the other person allegedly exchanged blows before guards could use pepper spray to put an end to the scuffle. Keefe heard the sentence in court on Tuesday.

While appearing in court for the incident, he described it as a “setup.” He explained: “This is wrong. I got attacked. My parents brought me up to protect yourself, and that’s all I was doing, protecting myself. This is totally wrong.” He will get credit for 224 days already served since he was charged for the fight.

Read More: Keefe D Makes Bold Legal Strategy Change Ahead Of 2Pac Murder Trial

2Pac Murder Trial

As for the killing of 2Pac, Keefe D's trial was recently delayed from March 2025 to February 2026. His lawyers had requested the delay in order to further prepare their case and conduct more witness interviews. Prosecutors have accused him of allegedly organizing the drive-by shooting that resulted in the legendary rapper's death back in 1996 in Las Vegas. Authorities originally arrested him in 2023. He has already pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Back in March, Keefe D spoke publicly for the first time since his arrest. Sitting down with ABC News at the Clark County Detention Center, he proclaimed his innocence. “I’m innocent. I ain’t killed nobody, never did ever kill nobody,” Davis said at the time. “I’m supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my fucking grandson’s football games, and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids." He added that he's a “good man.”

He also discussed his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, claiming that his co-author took artistic liberties with his life story. “I’ve never read the book,” he said. “I just gave him details of my life. And he went and did his little investigation and wrote the book on his own.”

Read More: Keefe D's Legal Team Working On Tupac Murder Trial Documentary

