Rumors about the murder of Tupac have persisted in hip-hop culture since the tragedy, and we might get more definitive answers for it next year. That's when Keefe D will face trial for his alleged role in the act, for which he got a charge in September of 2023. He's been in bars since then.

But according to AllHipHop, the public's observance of this upcoming trial will not only be through social media, reporting, and courtroom updates. Keefe's legal team has reportedly partnered with filmmaker Richard "RJ" Bond to make a documentary about this specific case. Bond previously made the Tupac: Cover Up docuseries about the aftermath of the murder.

Furthermore, lawyers Michael Pandullo and Robert Draskovich reportedly plan to show any and everything concerning the Tupac murder trial, whether or not a conviction or acquittal comes down from the jury at the end of it all. Bond reportedly wants to keep an "unbiased" perspective on the whole thing.

For those unaware, law enforcement alleges Keefe D masterminded Tupac Shakur's death after the West Coast rapper fought with Keefe's nephew Orlando Anderson at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. They also claim he already admitted to the crime in interviews and the Compton Street Legend book, which his legal team claims was just exaggerated storytelling to sell copies.

Tupac Keefe D Trial

Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keefe D pleaded not guilty to these charges, claiming that he wasn't in Vegas when the murder occurred. All others allegedly involved in the shooting passed away, which means he's the one who might take the blame. The trial commences in February of 2026.

However, this follows multiple delays in this specific process, not to this case's open nature over the past three decades or so. As for the reasoning behind this most recent February 2026 delay, the defense claims new witnesses and evidence will significantly impact the trial.