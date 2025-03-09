Tupac Shakur's Early Songs & Lyrics Up For Sale With A Staggering $250K Price Tag

You can tell so many stories about the legendary career of Tupac Shakur, but there is so much more that we don't know... And might resurface for a lucky buyer. Momentsintime.com is selling an audio capsule and corresponding lyrics to a series of early tracks of his from late 1990 to early '91 for a whopping $250K. 2Pac reportedly composed and recorded an album for Jesse and the Kidz that never came out due to one of the group members' passing. He apparently commandeered three tracks as the lead vocalist. This purchase is only available as a private sale, meaning that the buyer would have to take it up with Pac's estate if they want to release the material publicly.

Elsewhere, Tupac Shakur is in the headlines these days for different and darker reasons than a quarter-million-dollar unreleased treasure trove. Keefe D recently gave his first TV interview since his arrest and claimed his innocence in the West Coast rapper's murder. He currently faces trial as a murder suspect in the long-cold case, and it looks like that will go down early next year.

Keefe D & 2Pac Murder Case

Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Since I been in here, [Snoop Dogg] and other people been trying to bail the guy [Keefe D] out 'cause he talking too much," Suge Knight recently claimed of the Tupac Shakur murder case during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. "Ray J trying to bail Puffy out of jail 'cause they say he’s talking too much… Him, Puffy, Ray J, all those dudes got Puffy ties. And apparently Keefe D telling it all. The more he talks, the more they get hurt by the situation. [...] Snoop didn’t go to the hospital [after the 2Pac shooting in Las Vegas]. That’s a lie."