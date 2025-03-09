Tupac Shakur's Early Songs & Lyrics Up For Sale With A Staggering $250K Price Tag

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tupac Shakur Early Songs Lyrics For Sale 250k Hip Hop News
Music entertainer Tupac Shakur presents an award at the 38th annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 1996. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This follows other stories and discoveries concerning Tupac's career, such as an A&R's story about how 2Pac's album led to Eminem's rise.

You can tell so many stories about the legendary career of Tupac Shakur, but there is so much more that we don't know... And might resurface for a lucky buyer. Momentsintime.com is selling an audio capsule and corresponding lyrics to a series of early tracks of his from late 1990 to early '91 for a whopping $250K. 2Pac reportedly composed and recorded an album for Jesse and the Kidz that never came out due to one of the group members' passing. He apparently commandeered three tracks as the lead vocalist. This purchase is only available as a private sale, meaning that the buyer would have to take it up with Pac's estate if they want to release the material publicly.

Elsewhere, Tupac Shakur is in the headlines these days for different and darker reasons than a quarter-million-dollar unreleased treasure trove. Keefe D recently gave his first TV interview since his arrest and claimed his innocence in the West Coast rapper's murder. He currently faces trial as a murder suspect in the long-cold case, and it looks like that will go down early next year.

Read More: Tupac's Ex Girlfriend Claims Suge Knight Was Intimate With Diddy's Baby Mama

Keefe D & 2Pac Murder Case
Entertainment: Tupac Shakur
Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Since I been in here, [Snoop Dogg] and other people been trying to bail the guy [Keefe D] out 'cause he talking too much," Suge Knight recently claimed of the Tupac Shakur murder case during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. "Ray J trying to bail Puffy out of jail 'cause they say he’s talking too much… Him, Puffy, Ray J, all those dudes got Puffy ties. And apparently Keefe D telling it all. The more he talks, the more they get hurt by the situation. [...] Snoop didn’t go to the hospital [after the 2Pac shooting in Las Vegas]. That’s a lie."

Meanwhile, speaking of Sean Combs, Bad Boy Records cofounder Kirk Burrowes claimed that Diddy was allegedly involved in 2Pac's murder in a lawsuit against the music executive. Burrowes left Bad Boy in 1997 under allegedly unceremonious and unlawful circumstances. Furthermore, just like with everything else relating to Combs and to this murder case, take that with a massive grain of salt. Regardless of all that, Pac's musical legacy lives on no matter what old music they're selling or celebrating.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Laughs Off Suge Knight's "Lies" About Helping Tupac's Alleged Killer

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Keefe D Claims Innocence Tupac Murder First TV Interview Arrest Hip Hop News Music Keefe D Claims Innocence Over Tupac Murder In First TV Interview Since Arrest 648
Tyson vs. Bruno at the MGM Grand Garden Arena-Backstage and Ringside Music Suge Knight Alleges Snoop Dogg Is Secretly Trying To Bail Out 2Pac's Alleged Killer Keefe D 2.6K
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" Combs Music Keefe D Claims Diddy Put Hit On Tupac For $1M In New Audio Used In Court 22.7K
1994 Source Awards Music 2Pac And Biggie Murders Connected, Former Case Detective Claims 1.8K