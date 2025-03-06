Keefe D Claims Innocence Over Tupac Murder In First TV Interview Since Arrest

While there are a lot of stories, rumors, and speculative legends about the late Tupac Shakur, none seem to inspire as much fervent passion as those relating to Keefe D, real name Duane Davis. He is the prime murder suspect in the 1996 shooting that took 2Pac's life, and he previously pleaded not guilty following his September 2023 arrest over this murder charge. Keefe's currently in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where he hosted ABC News for his first television interview since his arrest. The conversation aired Thursday morning (March 6) on Good Morning America, and sees him once again claim his innocence in this infamous and open case.

"I’m innocent," Keefe D remarked concerning his arrest for Tupac's murder. "I did everything they asked me to do. Get new friends. Stop selling drugs. I stopped all that. I’m supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my f***ing grandson’s football games and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids. [...] I did not do it. They don’t have nothing. And they know they don’t have nothing. They can’t even place me out here. They don’t have no gun, no car, no Keffe D, no nothing."

When Is Keefe D's Tupac Murder Trial?

With this new TV interview in mind, Duane Davis has a foundation on which his legal team can build their defense, and the prosecution will make their own case. Keefe D's trial is set for February 9, 2026, following a successful delay on the defense's behalf. Prosecutors accused him of orchestrating the hit on 2Pac's life in 1996 in Las Vegas. However, the former Crip member alleges he was hundreds of miles away and will bring "20 or 30 people" to court to back his story up.