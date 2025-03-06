Keefe D Claims Innocence Over Tupac Murder In First TV Interview Since Arrest

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 402 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keefe D Claims Innocence Tupac Murder First TV Interview Arrest Hip Hop News
June 3, 2003; Ft. Lauderdale, FL, USA; Tupac Shakur photographed. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ferguson/Globe Photos/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Keefe D was arrested back in September of 2023 and was charged with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. He's currently in a Las Vegas prison.

While there are a lot of stories, rumors, and speculative legends about the late Tupac Shakur, none seem to inspire as much fervent passion as those relating to Keefe D, real name Duane Davis. He is the prime murder suspect in the 1996 shooting that took 2Pac's life, and he previously pleaded not guilty following his September 2023 arrest over this murder charge. Keefe's currently in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where he hosted ABC News for his first television interview since his arrest. The conversation aired Thursday morning (March 6) on Good Morning America, and sees him once again claim his innocence in this infamous and open case.

"I’m innocent," Keefe D remarked concerning his arrest for Tupac's murder. "I did everything they asked me to do. Get new friends. Stop selling drugs. I stopped all that. I’m supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my f***ing grandson’s football games and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids. [...] I did not do it. They don’t have nothing. And they know they don’t have nothing. They can’t even place me out here. They don’t have no gun, no car, no Keffe D, no nothing."

Read More: Suge Knight Alleges Snoop Dogg Is Secretly Trying To Bail Out 2Pac's Alleged Killer Keefe D

When Is Keefe D's Tupac Murder Trial?

With this new TV interview in mind, Duane Davis has a foundation on which his legal team can build their defense, and the prosecution will make their own case. Keefe D's trial is set for February 9, 2026, following a successful delay on the defense's behalf. Prosecutors accused him of orchestrating the hit on 2Pac's life in 1996 in Las Vegas. However, the former Crip member alleges he was hundreds of miles away and will bring "20 or 30 people" to court to back his story up.

Meanwhile, Keefe D's previous statements on the Tupac murder clash with the current situation in many fans' eyes. He allegedly previously reached immunity deals with law enforcement authorities in exchange for information, but no proof of these deals emerged to protect Keefe from arrest and from denials of bail. We will see what other developments emerge over the trial in the coming year...

Read More: 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D’s Prison Fight Footage Shocks The Internet

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Las Vegas Police Department Holds News Conference On Arrest In 1996 Murder Of Tupac Shakur Music Keefe D's Bail Hearing Delayed 520
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT Music Keefe D's Legal Team Successfully Delays Tupac Murder Trial To 2026 889
keefe d trial Crime Keefe D Trial Date: What You Need To Know 434
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT Music Keefe D Involved In Prison Fight While Awaiting Tupac Murder Trial 1.5K