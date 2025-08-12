Keefe D Makes Bold Legal Strategy Change Ahead Of 2Pac Murder Trial

BY Cole Blake 178 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, arrives in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Keefe D was originally arrested for his alleged role in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur back in September 2023.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis has hired two new attorneys, Robert Draskovich and Michael Pandullo, after recently firing his previous lawyer, Carl Arnold. Davis' new representation is expected to speak on the case at a press conference on Tuesday, for which they promised “new and substantive announcements," according to VE Media.

Keefe D will be standing trial in February 2026, after being accused of organizing the murder of the legendary rapper, 2Pac. Authorities originally arrested him for his alleged involvement in the 1996 killing back in September 2023. While he's pleaded not guilty, he's also been held without bail.

Back in March, Keefe D spoke publicly for the first time since his arrest, proclaiming his innocence to ABC News. “I’m innocent. I ain’t killed nobody, never did ever kill nobody,” Davis said while meeting with the outlet at the Clark County Detention Center. “I’m supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my fucking grandson’s football games, and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids." He further described himself as a “good man” and claimed he had long-since left the drug dealing business.

Read More: Keefe D's Legal Team Working On Tupac Murder Trial Documentary

Keefe D "Compton Street Legend"
Tyson vs. Bruno at the MGM Grand Garden Arena-Backstage and Ringside
Tupac Shakur and Marion Suge Knight (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

A key part of the case against Keefe D stems from his own admissions about the killing in various interviews as well as his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend. Further speaking with ABC News, he claimed that a co-author for the book took artistic liberties with his life story. In turn, he says he isn't even sure what was written. “I’ve never read the book,” he claimed. “I just gave him details of my life. And he went and did his little investigation and wrote the book on his own.”

Keefe D's trial was originally going to kick off earlier this year. In February, however, the judge overseeing the case in Nevada pushed it back to 2026. His lawyers had requested the delay in order to continue with new witness interviews and build out their case.

Read More: Suge Knight Reveals What 2Pac Told Afeni Shakur In The Final Moments Of His Life In The Hospital

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Keefe D Claims Innocence Tupac Murder First TV Interview Arrest Hip Hop News Music Keefe D Claims Innocence Over Tupac Murder In First TV Interview Since Arrest 872
keefe d trial Crime Keefe D Trial Date: What You Need To Know 480
Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon Music Keefe D Admits He's Afraid Of Jail In Resurfaced Interview Following 2Pac Murder Arrest 1282
The Late Late Show On CBS Music Suge Knight Reveals What 2Pac Told Afeni Shakur In The Final Moments Of His Life In The Hospital 2.3K
Comments 0