Duane “Keefe D” Davis has hired two new attorneys, Robert Draskovich and Michael Pandullo, after recently firing his previous lawyer, Carl Arnold. Davis' new representation is expected to speak on the case at a press conference on Tuesday, for which they promised “new and substantive announcements," according to VE Media.

Keefe D will be standing trial in February 2026, after being accused of organizing the murder of the legendary rapper, 2Pac. Authorities originally arrested him for his alleged involvement in the 1996 killing back in September 2023. While he's pleaded not guilty, he's also been held without bail.

Back in March, Keefe D spoke publicly for the first time since his arrest, proclaiming his innocence to ABC News. “I’m innocent. I ain’t killed nobody, never did ever kill nobody,” Davis said while meeting with the outlet at the Clark County Detention Center. “I’m supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my fucking grandson’s football games, and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids." He further described himself as a “good man” and claimed he had long-since left the drug dealing business.

Keefe D "Compton Street Legend"

Tupac Shakur and Marion Suge Knight (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

A key part of the case against Keefe D stems from his own admissions about the killing in various interviews as well as his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend. Further speaking with ABC News, he claimed that a co-author for the book took artistic liberties with his life story. In turn, he says he isn't even sure what was written. “I’ve never read the book,” he claimed. “I just gave him details of my life. And he went and did his little investigation and wrote the book on his own.”

Keefe D's trial was originally going to kick off earlier this year. In February, however, the judge overseeing the case in Nevada pushed it back to 2026. His lawyers had requested the delay in order to continue with new witness interviews and build out their case.