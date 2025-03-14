2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Breaks Down About Being Away From Grandkids In Prison

BY Caroline Fisher 243 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Breaks Down Crime News
TOPSHOT - Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Keefe D is currently behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas awaiting his trial, which begins next year.

The man accused of orchestrating the fatal shooting of 2Pac, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, recently spoke with ABC News for his first TV interview since his arrest. He was taken into custody in September of 2023, and pleaded not guilty to murdering the hip hop icon in November of the same year. Currently, he's at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas awaiting his trial, which is slated to begin in February of 2026.

During the interview, Keefe D got emotional about what he's missing out on during his prison stay. “They ain’t got no evidence, they don’t got nothing. They know they don’t have nothing," he explained, “They can’t even place me out here [at the time of shooting], they don’t have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing. Everybody on video but Keefe D. This is wrong, man [...] I thought I was gonna do college with my grandkids. They’re pretty good athletes."

Read More: Keefe D Claims Innocence Over Tupac Murder In First TV Interview Since Arrest

Keefe D Trial Delayed

Later on in the interview, he explained how he's made positive changes in his life. He also expressed regret over past statements he's made about the case. “Eighteen years later, I did everything they asked me to do. Get new friends, stop selling drugs. I stopped all that," he claimed, “I shouldn’t have said nothing. I shouldn’t have said nothing. And I’m innocent, man. And God got my back and God will see me through this.”

Keefe D's remarks come just a few weeks after his legal team managed to get his trial pushed back. It was initially slated to begin later this month. His team claims to have come across new testimony from a private investigator, however. Allegedly, it proves that Keefe D was not in Las Vegas at the time of 2Pac's shooting. "This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence," their motion stated. "It becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined."

Read More: Suge Knight Alleges Snoop Dogg Is Secretly Trying To Bail Out 2Pac's Alleged Killer Keefe D

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Keefe D Claims Innocence Tupac Murder First TV Interview Arrest Hip Hop News Music Keefe D Claims Innocence Over Tupac Murder In First TV Interview Since Arrest 691
Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon Music Keefe D Admits He's Afraid Of Jail In Resurfaced Interview Following 2Pac Murder Arrest 1193
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT Music Big Hit Reacts To Keefe D Arrest 1105
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT Music Keefe D's Legal Team Successfully Delays Tupac Murder Trial To 2026 920