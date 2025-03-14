2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Breaks Down About Being Away From Grandkids In Prison

The man accused of orchestrating the fatal shooting of 2Pac, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, recently spoke with ABC News for his first TV interview since his arrest. He was taken into custody in September of 2023, and pleaded not guilty to murdering the hip hop icon in November of the same year. Currently, he's at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas awaiting his trial, which is slated to begin in February of 2026.

During the interview, Keefe D got emotional about what he's missing out on during his prison stay. “They ain’t got no evidence, they don’t got nothing. They know they don’t have nothing," he explained, “They can’t even place me out here [at the time of shooting], they don’t have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing. Everybody on video but Keefe D. This is wrong, man [...] I thought I was gonna do college with my grandkids. They’re pretty good athletes."

Read More: Keefe D Claims Innocence Over Tupac Murder In First TV Interview Since Arrest

Keefe D Trial Delayed

Later on in the interview, he explained how he's made positive changes in his life. He also expressed regret over past statements he's made about the case. “Eighteen years later, I did everything they asked me to do. Get new friends, stop selling drugs. I stopped all that," he claimed, “I shouldn’t have said nothing. I shouldn’t have said nothing. And I’m innocent, man. And God got my back and God will see me through this.”