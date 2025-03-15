50 Cent Brutally Clowns 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Over Emotional Interview

The man accused of orchestrating the deadly shooting of 2Pac, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, recently sat down with ABC News for his first TV interview since getting arrested. While the 61-year-old got emotional as he proclaimed his innocence, many found it difficult to sympathize with him. This includes 50 Cent, who took to Instagram yesterday to clown him over his situation.

"😆LOL KEEFIE NAH THIS SH*T IS FUNNY, To me he just ran his mouth till they came and got him. LOL," he wrote. Keefe D has spoken publicly about 2Pac's passing on multiple occasions, so many social media users in Fif's comments section think he only has himself to blame. "No evidence besides you telling on yourself," one commenter claims. "You LITERALLY told on yourself the whole pandemic 😂🤦🏾‍♂️," another writes.

When Is Keefe D's Trial?

Aside from maintaining his innocence, Keefe D discussed everything he's missing out on amid his prison stay, breaking down in tears. “They ain’t got no evidence, they don’t got nothing. They know they don’t have nothing," he said. “They can’t even place me out here [at the time of shooting], they don’t have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing. Everybody on video but Keefe D. This is wrong, man [...] I thought I was gonna do college with my grandkids. They’re pretty good athletes."