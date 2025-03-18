50 Cent Clowns Tracy Morgan Over Courtside Puking Incident: “WTF”

Tracy Morgan is going viral for some pretty unfortunate reasons today. Last night, he got sick while sitting courtside at the Knicks-Heat game at Madison Square Garden. After throwing up on the floor, he appeared to start bleeding from his nose before being taken away in a wheelchair. For obvious reasons, the incident left Morgan's fans concerned, and led them to share countless supportive messages as he recovers. 50 Cent, on the other hand, rushed to Instagram to mock the comedian.

"Damn Tracy WTF going on bro, too much Branson cognac. LOL," he captioned a photo of Morgan getting sick. While it doesn't seem like Fif was too worried about his wellbeing, Morgan did recently provide his fans with an update on his health. According to him, he suffered from food poisoning, and is on the road to recovery.

Is Tracy Morgan Okay?

"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” he captioned a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed on Instagram. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you! More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅.” Fans are glad to see that Morgan is feeling better now, and able to make light of the otherwise upsetting incident.