Tracy Morgan Leaves Madison Square Garden In A Wheelchair After Vomiting During Knicks Game

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks
Nov 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; American comedian Tracy Morgan sits courtside during the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The incident involving Tracy Morgan left to a brief stoppage during the New York Knicks win over the Miami Heat.

Tracy Morgan left Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair after vomiting on the court during the New York Knicks' win over the Miami Heat on Monday night. The incident forced a brief delay in the game as staff cleaned up the area during the third quarter. While Morgan was clearly ill, the nature of the issue remains unclear.

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” an MSG spokesperson told The New York Post in a statement. Josh Hart also said after the game: “We hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan, avid lifetime Knicks fan, so prayers go out to him and his health and safety." It's far from the first time Tracy Morgan has attended a Knicks game. He discussed his fandom for the team during an interview with The New York Post in 2023. “I’m not a fair-weather fan, I’m with the good, bad and ugly,” he said at the time. “I’m always going to be a fan, I’m a New Yorker, I’m a New York fan.”

Tracy Morgan's New Show

The incident occurred after NBC ordered a new comedy pilot from Morgan. While details remain sparse, Morgan will star as Reggie, a disgraced football player on a mission to rehabiliate his image. Several of Morgan's former Saturday Night Live partners will be joining him as well, including Tina Fey and Bobby Moynihan. Prior to that, Paramount+ ordered a spin-off series of The Neighborhood starring Tracy Morgan titled Crutch. The comedian will star as the titular character. “Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof, and you know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way,” Morgan said in a press release caught by Variety. “I am so happy to be able to do this with my brother Cedric The Entertainer, Owen Smith and the rest of the amazing crew we have put together. Get ready for your new favorite show!”

As for the Knicks, the win over the Heat improved their record to 43-24, leaving them in third place in the Eastern Conference. They'll be taking on the San Antonio Spurs for their next game, on Wednesday night.

