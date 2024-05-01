Tracy Morgan Gives Tyrese Maxey The Middle Finger As He Torches Knicks

This first-round playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks has been the most exciting. Tyrese Maxey's heroics in Madison Square Garden helped the Sixers upset the Knicks last night. Maxey went on a complete clutch time tear when the Knicks had the game won. Knicks fans were devastated as they watched their team give away the game. Now, the Knicks have to try to win the series in Philidelphia. Celebrity row was rocking all game, but the despair and anger were palpable when Tyrese Maxey brought the Sixers to Overtime. Tracy Morgan let his frustrations out on the Sixer's point guard.

After Maxey celebrated securing Philadelphia's season with his game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation, comedian Tracy Morgan gave him the finger. Meanwhile, actor Ben Stiller was standing next to Morgan. A picture of the iconic moment shows the actor grinning angrily, glaring at Maxey while Morgan gives him the finger. Morgan is New York in his bones and could not cope with what transpired at the Garden.

Tracy Morgan Flashes Middle Finger At Tyrese Maxey

In the last 25 seconds of regulation, Tyrese Maxey scored seven points to help the 76ers overcome a ninety-six-point deficit. The former standout player for Kentucky concluded with nine assists and five rebounds. Tracy Morgan and everyone in Madison Square Garden could not believe what they saw. They are hoping the Knicks can wrap up the series in Philly, but basketball fans are praying for a game-7 at the Garden. Giving up a sure spot in the second round is a gut punch. Knicks would be making history if they lost game 6 and 7. Knicks fans won't be able to cope.

The Sixers-Knicks series has been endlessly entertaining. There has been controversy, dirty plays from Joel Embiid, massive performances, and missed calls. The series has everything, and it's not over yet. Tracy Morgan and the New York Knicks celebrity contingent better be prepared for a battle if the Sixers win game 6. Overall, we need this series to go seven games. The NBA playoffs have been great so far, and this series has been the real highlight.

