Joel Embiid Drops 50 In Win Against Knicks Despite Suffering From Bells Palsy

In thrilling fashion, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks last night 125 - 114. The series has been a physical battle, and the Sixers have been frustrated by the physicality. After game 2, Embiid and the Sixers were unhappy with the officiating after their heartbreaking loss. The team filed an official grievance with the league over missed calls, which they believe cost them the game. As the series headed to Philadelphia, tension was in the air. game 3 was another physical game, but the Sixers came out on top due to an incredible performance from Joel Embiid.

Embiid dropped 50 points on the Knicks in what is his best playoff performance to date. Embiid is still working his way back from the knee injury that put him on the sideline for months. It was an amazing performance and a signal to the league that this is a different Embiid this playoffs. Embiid is also apparently suffering from another thing that is affecting his health. The MVP center is reportedly suffering from Bell's Palsy and is playing through it, making his performance even more impressive.

Read More: NBA News: League Confirms Refs Made Multiple Mistakes In Game 2 Of Knicks-Sixers

Joel Embiid Is Playing Through Bell's Palsy

Reportedly, Joel Embiid has been treated this past week for a mild case of Bell's Palsy. His plight with the condition began during the Sixer's matchup with the Miami Heat in the Play-in tournament. The news is coming out now after the team, and Embiid sought to keep the matter private. Embiid did not want the diagnosis to cause a distraction. He has been seen wearing sunglasses post and pre-game as well as holding his head down due to bright lights. Bell's Palsy causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of someone's face. During recent games, you can see Embiid only blinking with one eye.

Joel Embiid's performance was already impressive. He dropped 50 while clearly not 100% his dominant self. Now we know he is also suffering from a serious condition called Bell's Palsy. The Sixers star was unstoppable last night, and credit to him for fighting through all of his adversity. The Knicks-Sixers series has been a rollercoaster of emotions. It is physical playoff basketball that needs to be appreciated. The drama is only going to get more dramatic. Game 4 can't come soon enough.

Read More: Joel Embiid And The Sixers Beat Jimmy Butler And The Heat To Secure Playoff Spot

[via]