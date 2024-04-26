Joel Embiid Called Out For Dirty Flagrant Foul In Game 3 Against The Knicks

Knicks Sixers has been a very intense playoff series. The first two games were physical battles that saw the Knicks come out on top. Joel Embiid and the Sixers were furious over how game two was officiated. The referees missed obvious calls in the final two minutes, which the Sixers believe cost them the game. One official grievance later, Game 3 headed to Philidelphia. The 76ers clearly looked frustrated throughout the series, and last night, Joel Embiid let his frustrations get the better of him.

Embiid, the most vocal 76er after the controversial end to game 2, has clearly been rattled by the physicality of the series. This frustration, coupled with his ongoing recovery from a long-term injury, led to a shocking incident in Game 3. After once again not receiving a foul call, Embiid fell to the floor. In a moment of sheer aggression, he grabbed Knicks center Mitchell Robinson by the legs and violently pulled the 7-footer down. This was not just a foul; and it was a dangerous and malicious act that could have resulted in serious injury to Robinson.

Should Embiid Have Been Ejected After Dirty Foul?

Joel Embiid's foul on Mitchel Robinson was not just a foul. The outburst was a dirty play that posed a serious risk. After the incident, the two teams had to be separated, and the referees had to review the play. To the surprise of many, the officials deemed it a flagrant 1 violation. However, the NBA chose not to eject a star player like Embiid despite the clear violation. This decision raises the question: should Embiid have been ejected for his actions? Many fans and pundits believe he should have been.

The MVP stayed in the game despite the dirty play and gave his best performance in his playoff career. The center is still injured and reportedly suffering from Bells Palsey, and he put up 50 points against the Knicks. Maybe Embiid has to play on that edge to erase some of his playoff failures. He is having his best series ever despite not being close to 100% healthy. Overall, Sixers Kinicks has been a rollercoaster ride, and we need it to go 7-games.

