Kanye West Claims 50 Cent As "One Of My Favorite People" Amid His Latest Twitter Tirade

Kanye West may not have a lot of people (outside of his blind witnesses) supporting him these days, but he's still showing love to others. The latest celebrity to receive some kind words from Ye is 50 Cent. Throughout the course of their respective careers, the two have never really had any issues with one another. Maybe it has to do with the fact that both blew up relatively around the same time in 2003-2004? Whatever the case may be, the moguls have always seemed cordial and/or friendly. That was even the case back in 2007 when Ye dropped the acclaimed Graduation the same day as Fif with Curtis.

With them at their respective peaks, they set the hip-hop community up for one heck of a first-week sales duel. It wound up being just that with Kanye West coming out on top with an astonishing 957,000 album equivalent copies sold. Even with that high of a figure, 50 Cent didn't do bad for himself one bit, moving 691,000 units. But in addition to this friendly competition, they have been successful businessmen. Whether it be Kanye with YEEZY or Fif with his alcoholic ventures, they both made men despite their erratic behavior.

Kanye West Kim Kardashian Kids

For whatever reason, though, the Chicago-bred multi-hyphenate decided to give his New York counterpart props and love. "50 cent is one of my favorite people," he said on X. "He will be one of the people who brings back black economic independence." Whether that comes true or not will remain to be seen, but Ye does have a point in that 50 has always stood on business and remained true to who he is. We have seen what's been going on with Lil Meech and Big Meech, for example.