Kanye West Claims 50 Cent As "One Of My Favorite People" Amid His Latest Twitter Tirade

BY Zachary Horvath 535 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2007 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 09: Rappers Kanye West (L) and 50 Cent present the "Most Earth-Shattering Collaboration" award on stage during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards held at The Palms Hotel and Casino on September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Amid his handful of explosions on Twitter lately, Kanye West has taken time to give certain figures their props if he feels they deserve it.

Kanye West may not have a lot of people (outside of his blind witnesses) supporting him these days, but he's still showing love to others. The latest celebrity to receive some kind words from Ye is 50 Cent. Throughout the course of their respective careers, the two have never really had any issues with one another. Maybe it has to do with the fact that both blew up relatively around the same time in 2003-2004? Whatever the case may be, the moguls have always seemed cordial and/or friendly. That was even the case back in 2007 when Ye dropped the acclaimed Graduation the same day as Fif with Curtis.

With them at their respective peaks, they set the hip-hop community up for one heck of a first-week sales duel. It wound up being just that with Kanye West coming out on top with an astonishing 957,000 album equivalent copies sold. Even with that high of a figure, 50 Cent didn't do bad for himself one bit, moving 691,000 units. But in addition to this friendly competition, they have been successful businessmen. Whether it be Kanye with YEEZY or Fif with his alcoholic ventures, they both made men despite their erratic behavior.

Read More: 50 Reasons Why The Culture Needs "The Boondocks" Right Now: 1-25

Kanye West Kim Kardashian Kids

For whatever reason, though, the Chicago-bred multi-hyphenate decided to give his New York counterpart props and love. "50 cent is one of my favorite people," he said on X. "He will be one of the people who brings back black economic independence." Whether that comes true or not will remain to be seen, but Ye does have a point in that 50 has always stood on business and remained true to who he is. We have seen what's been going on with Lil Meech and Big Meech, for example.

Even though Ye may have always thought highly of the G-Unit boss, this post is still quite random. Especially with what he's been ranting about on the platform. Over the weekend, Kanye expressed his frustration with Kim Kardashian supposedly doing everything she can to maintain control over their kids. He's been escalating the issue by calling out the "KARDASHIAN MOB" and sharing a song with North West and Diddy on it. He agreed with Kim K to not upload the song, especially with how much she was against it. However, he did so anyway and there are now reports from TMZ that say she's "seriously considering" gaining full custody of their children.

Read More: ZAYALLCAPS, Raq Baby, & NoHeart Shad: Three Artists To Listen To Right Now

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 47.5K
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 127
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Life Travis Scott And Dover Street Market New York Host Raffle For Astroworld Merch 1.7K
50 cent Music 50 Cent Goes Berserk On Joe Budden After Stating He Needs Therapy For Trolling Irv Gotti 9.5K