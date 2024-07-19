50 Reasons Why The Culture Needs "The Boondocks" Right Now: 1-25

"The Boondocks" is known for its amusing, animated commentary on all things controversial. Here's why the culture needs its return immediately.

Not a show to shy away from gathering hilarious takes on controversial issues pertaining to Black culture, The Boondocks was once a global sensation. Beginning as a comic strip, The Boondocks stole attention for its anime-centered animation style and politically- and pop culture-driven commentary. It centered around an unconventional family, including Granddad (John Witherspoon), an elder who takes in his grandsons Huey and Riley (both portrayed by Regina King), brothers with wildly differing worldviews. Following the deaths of the siblings' parents, Granddad finds himself once again in the throes of parenthood.

Created by cartoonist and writer Aaron McGruder, The Boondocks is an aminated series that premiered in 2005. For four seasons, fans were glued to the trio's antics as the Freeman family moved to the white-dominated town of Woodcrest. From their interactions with their neighbors like rapper Thugnificient and the Lethal Interjection Crew to the interracial DuBois family next door to the white supremacist Black man Uncle Ruckus and his "re-vitiligo," The Boondocks spun social critique tales with each episode that often mocked what was going on in real-life Black and pop culture conversations.

McGruder and Co. tackled issues like former President Barack Obama's bid for the White House, gay rappers (Gangstalicious), Soulja Boy's rise on social media, Chris Brown's legal troubles, pimp culture, Pimp My Ride, the fast food chicken frenzy, Hurricane Katrina, the Civil Rights Movement, slavery, hair relaxers being toxic, the first R. Kelly trial, the "smokin' wit cigarettes" viral meme, Breaking Bad, the Kardashian phenomenon, the perils of online dating, Tyler Perry, and, of course, McGruder's controversial takes on BET being harmful to the Black community. These are but a handful of topics pulled from headlines and online discourses that became cultural fixtures thanks to The Boondocks. These characters and episodes have been etched not only in fans' memory banks but on Black culture as a whole.

After four seasons, the popular series ended its run in 2014, disappointing millions of fans worldwide. There have been rumors of a reboot in recent years, but unfortunately, updates suggest that it has been shelved for now. Still, whenever another strange or cataclysmic event unfolds in real time, fans hop online to ideate on how McGruder and his team would attack such topics. Nowadays, it seems there is a fresh, shocking news story every hour on the hour, leaving us begging for more Boondocks sooner rather than later. We've gathered 50 hot topics in Black culture and social media over the last ten years that we believe would certainly have ended up in an episode—yet we also recognize that this list could be well into the hundreds. Due to the sheer volume, we've split this into two parts, with the first 25 below.

Read through our collection (in no particular order) and let us know the storyline you think The Boondocks would have used with these pop culture moments.

1. Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

The most recent event to take the world by storm is the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania last weekend. Although it could be argued that Trump's presidency would have been an episode of its own, this incident would have surely made its way to a Boondocks feature. From Trump's ear reportedly being grazed by a bullet to MAGA fans wearing matching bandages at the Republican National Convention to show their dedication to their "Chosen One," we can only imagine how McGruder would have added laughable analysis to Trump-mania.

2. Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake

Riley's absolute love of Rap music and culture was prevalent throughout every season of The Boondocks. The eight-year-old immersed himself in all things Hip Hop, often blurring the lines of entertainment and reality due to his youth. The recent—and ongoing?—beef between K.Dot and Drizzy would have stopped him in his tracks. The Boondocks has previously addressed Rap beef, with Sergeant Gutta (who is supposed to be Soulja Boy-ish) going toe-to-toe with Thugnificient and the Lethal Interjection Crew. Even Granddad dropped a diss track of his own, so it would be interesting to see the "Not Like Us" spectacle parodied on the show.

3. Nicki Minaj's Diss Track Against Megan Thee Stallion

Undeniably, Nicki Minaj is a Rap GOAT. She's been emulated, imitated, and, some say, underappreciated throughout her longstanding career. However, she was heavily criticized for her involvement in Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing drama with Tory Lanez. Minaj is known for her random Xitter rants and heavily screen-recorded Instagram Livestreams. When she shared her thoughts about Megan, calling the Tina Snow raptress a liar, among other insults, it was clear that lines were drawn in the sand. Then, Minaj released "Big Foot," a diss track against Megan that even many of her fans couldn't stand by. Several media personalities and podcasters called it one of the worst diss tracks of all time, making this prime material for The Boondocks.

4. Cassie, Diddy, & His Sexual Assault Lawsuits

One of the biggest falls from Hip Hop grace has been that of Sean "Diddy" Combs. The Bad Boy founder has been at the front of scandalous rumors for decades, but the recent onslaught of scathing lawsuits has alarmed the industry. His white parties have come under scrutiny with accusations of drug use and wild sex, while the shocking video of Diddy beating former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, stunned viewers. His relationship with City Girls star Yung Miami could also be a feature on Boondocks, as should the disturbing allegations detailed in several lawsuits and online.

5. Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Shooting

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence in connection to a shooting also involving Megan Thee Stallion. She alleged that the singer-rapper shot her in the foot following an argument, while he denies being the person responsible. Although Lanez has never waivered regarding his innocence, he also didn't offer up a name of who he believes pulled the trigger. Factor in Megan's ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole and a security guard at the scene; there are only a handful of suspects. Years of social media discourse polarized the Rap community, putting labels against one another and forcing Megan to be under scrutiny.

6. Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The smack heard 'round the world occurred at the Academy Awards back in 2022. As Chris Rock was presenting the Best Documentary Feature, he cracked jokes and aimed Jada Pinkett-Smith, who donned a shaved head that evening. After Rock quipped about Pinkett-Smith's bald hairstyle, Will Smith became increasingly angry, eventually walking on stage and smacking Rock across the face. The event stopped the crowd. It became the most talked about moment in pop culture that year, with Smith becoming a pariah to many of his peers. It would be intriguing to see The Boondocks writers' take on this incident and which side they would push as the sympathetic storyline.

7. Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty's Legal Drama

Queen rapper Nicki Minaj has had her fair share of controversies throughout her career. However, her marriage to childhood friend Kenneth Petty has been a hot topic of discussion. Regarding his criminal past, Minaj has been criticized for her union with Petty. He spent four years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. For that crime, he must register as a sex offender. Then, in 2002, Lamont Robinson was on a street corner when someone jumped out of a car and opened fire. Robinson lived for a short time before succumbing to his injuries. However, he was alive long enough to identify Petty in a photo lineup. These scandals have placed a shadow over Minaj for some.

8. The YSL Trial Shenanigans

Young Thug and several of his supposed associates are undergoing one of the strangest trials in Hip Hop history. Delays, the changing of presiding judges, the switching of attorneys and lawyers, and unbelievable testimony from defendants and witnesses have surfaced online. Gunna's Alford plea caused a stir, leaving him facing snitching allegations. Meanwhile, there have also been reports of people sneaking contraband into jail and videos of outrageous statements being made in court. Thugger is hanging in there and hoping to one day regain his freedom. The Boondocks has given its take on hair-raising trials in the past (a la R. Kelly), so we can only wonder how they would center this trial in the series.

9. Deaths Of Rappers

While The Boondocks is known for its jokes, the show also critiqued more grave matters. They even featured an episode about Martin Luther King Jr. surviving his assassination attempt and waking from a decades-long coma. While there were certainly memorable funny bits, the overall message was of a more somber nature regarding Black culture. Hip Hop has sadly lost dozens of artists—newcomers and our legends—to health problems, gun violence, or drug overdoses. Losses like Nipsey Hussle's murder and Mac Miller's unexpected drug-related death stunned the masses. As two Black children finding their way in the world, Huey's political views and Riley's obsession with Rap would spark fascinating conversations between the brothers.

10. Reality TV Takeover

Sure, there are still big-ticket scripted television series existing in media, but overwhelmingly, we're in a reality TV takeover. In the culture, Love & Hip Hop dominates with spinoffs in Atlanta, Hollywood, New York, and Miami. Oprah Winfrey's OWN network has several shows dedicated to Black couples and their drama, including Ready To Love and Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The BravoTV network is entirely dedicated to its push of unscripted television, achieving its global reach due to the Real Housewives of pretty much everywhere. However, one could only imagine how The Boondocks would interpret, let's say, Real Housewives of Atlanta, and offer its analysis on its effects in the culture.

11. Rappers Supporting Trump

Anyone has the right to support any presidential candidate they please. With that said, Hip Hop has been divided after several rappers have endorsed former President Donald Trump for his second bid at the Oval Office. The polarizing political figure has been at the center of controversy for decades. Yet, more recently, he was found liable for the sexual assault of a columnist. Further, Trump was also found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. That hasn't stopped artists from slinging their support behind the "grab 'em by the p*ssy" President. People like Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, Benny The Butcher, That Mexican OT, Azaelia Banks, Waka Flocka, Sheff G, Amber Rose, and Sleepy Hallow have all publicly praised America's MAGA leader.

12. André 3000 & His Flute

Many Outkast fans were bewildered when André 3000 shared his plans to deliver a flute-centered album. This wasn't necessarily out of left field; Three Stacks has been filmed and photographed all over the world strolling through the streets with his flute in hand. The eclectic Atlanta emcee's musical interests have a far reach, but not everyone in Hip Hop was a fan of his latest woodwind record. The Boondocks could have a field day with this one, spotlighting André 3000's evolution and the origins of Black music.

13. Police Brutality Protests

While 2020 was a year of global protests against the authorities' abuses of power upon citizens, police brutality has existed for as long as the system has been in place. George Floyd's pleas for his mother as officer Derek Chauvin suffocated him stunned the world, leading to millions of citizens taking to the streets, demanding reform. There are also the deaths of Daunte Write, Sandra Bland, Botham Jean, Elijah McClain, Atatiana Jefferson, Tamir Rice, Stephon Clark, Philando Castile, Eric Garner, Alton Sterling, and Breonna Taylor—all Black citizens who were unjustly killed by officers using gun violence and excessive force. A staple in The Boondocks has been the Civil Rights Movement, as Granddad often told stories about how he fought for equity and equality, so taking on this issue wouldn't be far-fetched.

14. COVID-19 Pandemic Global Lockdown

The global pandemic hit the world like a freight train. Streets were vacant, businesses were closed, and people stormed online to debate the validity of COVID-19 vaccines and wearing masks. Nations were split, and millions died of Covid-related deaths. This is prime for The Boondocks, as Donald Trump's presidency and reaction to the pandemic could be emphasized. It was a time when the world stood still but offered a new platform for sharing information: TikTok.

15. Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark's WNBA Media Frenzy

The WNBA has been a favorite among fans since it was founded in 1996. However, it wasn't until recent years that then-college stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark reignited interest in women's sports. The pair's inevitable addition to the WNBA made headlines in ways we've never seen the league featured before. This has caused a divide in how the WNBA is covered and the differing responses to Clark and Reese's additions.

16. Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary

On August 11, 2023, Hip Hop officially turned 50 years old. The year was marked by incredible performances, if not at private events and concerts, then at award shows praising the legends that shaped the culture. If The Boondocks was still airing, they wouldn't be able to pass such a milestone. The show has already parodied the 1995 Source Awards, which has gone down in Hip Hop history. It would only be fitting that they brought back Thugnificent, Gangstalicious ("Homies Over Hoes"!) for some sort of nod to the celebrated anniversary.

17. Rise Of Live Streamers

The COVID-19 pandemic found us all under lockdown in the comforts of our homes—most of us who were following protocols, at least. Live streamers existed far before the pandemic; however, thousands found new careers sitting on Live and sharing their thoughts or playing video games. Soon, fans and followers caught on, causing many to become famous on social media platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Discord. Now, some live streamers have a more substantial fanbase than several rappers and celebrities—and they make a pretty penny.

18. City Girls Vs. City Boys

The future of the City Girls may still be questionable, but their impact on Rap is undeniable. Best friends Yung Miami and JT rose from the Rap ranks in Florida, becoming international sensations with a dedicated fanbase. They promoted getting money, twerking, taking advantage of men, and having a good time with their friends. This version of girl power rubbed some the wrong way, especially men who didn't appreciate the message. Soon, men began using City Boys hashtags online, pitting themselves against the City Girls phenomenon. Lil Duval often took to Xitter with his hot takes on who was "up" in points, depending on what happened in pop culture that day.

19. Blueface & Chrisean Rock's Tumultuous Relationship

Toxic romances aren't unfamiliar to pop culture, but rappers Blueface and Chrisean Rock's union is one for the books. First meeting when Chrisean was on Blueface's reality series, the pair spiraled into an abusive, chaotic romance that played out in real-time on a global stage. The highly criticized couple are both now in jail, leaving the infant child in the care of family and friends. Also, considering Chrisean was a promising sports star before meeting Blueface, this is a Boondocks storyline that could also serve as a cautionary tale.

20. Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter

Space X founder Elon Musk decided to diversify his portfolio even further when he acquired Twitter, now known as X. The once all-free platform was soon placed under subscription restrictions, only offering verified checks with a fee. Algorithms were reportedly changed, timelines switched up, and hate speech that was at one time condemned by the platform ran rampant. People complained that Musk was responsible for Twitter's downfall. Many considered if the questionable modifications were purposefully enacted to curb the social media site. Musk's other controversies, including Tesla and its lawsuits, could also be prime for The Boondocks.

21. The Rise & Fall Of Andrew Tate

He is touted as a king among many of his fans, but others view Andrew Tate as misogynistic. The media personality made millions from sharing thoughts about the role of men in society, tapping into incel culture. However, his descent was swift, as he and his brother face serious charges. These reportedly include rape, human trafficking, and creating a gang organization. The Tate brothers have denied the allegations against them. While these charges are severe, this hasn't stopped Andrew Tate's following from rallying around him and calling for his release.

22. DJ Vlad & Boosie's Neverending Interviews

In 2010, DJ Vlad of VladTV actually made a voiceover appearance on The Boondocks. In the "B*tches to Rags" episode, he portrayed himself, interviewing Thugnificent during his beef with Rap newcomer Sergeant Gutta. With hundreds of VladTV interviews with figures in several industries under his belt, one could only see The Boondocks parodying the famed platform and its host. Also, considering Vlad's controversial place in Hip Hop, as he's been accused of being a snitch and culture vulture, this topic would make for great TV. Additionally, Boosie Badazz would have to be a highlight, as he and Vlad have what seems like an ongoing working relationship where they discuss anything and everything under the sun.

23. The Bill Cosby Trial

Beloved "America's Dad" Bill Cosby's legacy has been marred. It was just about ten years ago when allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Cosby, and soon, there were dozens of women sharing their stories. In 2018, the comedian was sentenced to three-10 years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault. However, that conviction was overturned in 2021, and Cosby was released. One of The Boondocks's most quoted episodes was their R. Kelly trial take, so a Cosby feature would make sense. Further, Cosby's criticisms of Black men, Black culture, and Hip Hop shouldn't be understated.

24. Complaining & Crying Karens

Many white women don't appreciate the term "Karen," but it thrives regardless. Over the years, videos of white women (and men!) bothering and harassing People of Color in public spaces have become the norm. From Black kids being kicked out of pools to people being harassed over parking spaces to Black neighbors being questioned about whether or not they live in apartment buildings, Karen culture is here to stay. We've also witnessed Karens lose their jobs over such behavior, but it hasn't stopped them from calling the cops on Black families having picnics at public parks or Black men from birdwatching.

25. Surviving R. Kelly

This one had to make the list. "The Trial of R. Kelly" episode is undeniably one of the most remembered stories from The Boondocks. In it, Riley stands behind the music icon despite the allegations that he urinated on an underage girl. Huey and Riley visit the courthouse daily, with Huey criticizing those martyring Kelly instead of villainizing him. With the singer enduring more recent trials and convictions, not to mention the Surviving R. Kelly series and #MeToo movement, The Boondocks should return, if not only for a follow-up episode alone.