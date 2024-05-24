Sheff G And Sleepy Hallow Attend Donald Trump's Presidential Rally

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are no strangers to controversy. The Brooklyn rappers were indicted on conspiracy charges in 2023, and subject to an intense, lengthy trial. Now, they're cozying up to the former President of the United States. What a difference a year makes. Donald Trump recently held a presidential rally in New York City, and he decided to bring out Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow to vouch for his character. It's a curious choice, admittedly, but a fascinating one nonetheless.

In footage posted by No Jumper, Trump can be seen introducing the drill stars. "Here as well is rapper Sheff G... and rapper Sleepy Hallow," he yells to the audience. Sheff G then walks onstage, and quickly voices support for President Trump. "One thing I wanna say," he asserts. "They always gonna whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump gonna shout the wins for all of us." The rapper then echoes Trump's slogan to an enthused crowd. "Make American great again!" Sleepy Hallow is present during Sheff G's remarks but doesn't get a chance to make any of his own.

Read More: Sheff G Reportedly Held Dinner Party For Gang Members After Hit

Sheff G Endorsed The "Make American Great Again" Slogan

Sheff G has been on a mission to reclaim his career momentum after being released from prison in April. The rapper recently sat down for a profile with Complex, and claimed that he'll transcend the drill scene that he helped pioneer in the previous decade. "I'm leaving stepping stones for everybody that's coming up and I'm just motivating the crowd," he posited. "So if you standing with me, you know you're sturdy, and that's how everybody else should feel... I'm going to prove it through everything I'm doing. They know what's going on. They got to know what's going on."

This is not the first time Donald Trump has brought a rapper onstage to endorse his presidential run. He famously brought out Lil Pump during a 2020 rally in the rapper's home state. The prestigious Lil Pump endorsement was overshadowed, though, because Trump messed up his name. "Speaking of sound, music and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp," he told the Florida crowd. "There he is." Pump took the mistake in stride and later donned a MAGA hat on stage. For better or for worse, Sheff and Sleepy Hallow's appearance at the New York rally was nowhere near as memorable.

Read More: Sheff G Drops His First Song After Posting Bail Called "Everything Lit"