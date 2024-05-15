Sheff G Drops His First Song After Posting Bail Called "Everything Lit"

Late last month, New York drill specialist Sheff G was in prison for a gun possession case, as well as an indictment. However, after about a year behind bars, the 25-year-old Brooklynite was released after posting a bail of $1.5 million. He took the time to rejoice his freedom in an animated Instagram post. "BAIL PAID SAME DAY ARE YOU DUMB, SHEFF G BACK‼️ NEW YORK. WE F***ING LITTTTT THEY COUNTED ME OUT!! THEY THOUGHT I WAS DONE, PEACE AND LOVE TO YALL LOL. ( WINNERSCIRCLE IM W THE STARS BABY. YOU CAN COME AND EAT W US YOU AINT GOTTA STARVEE BABYYYYYYY #FREETHEGUYZ #BAILOUTBOYZZZZZ."

On top of being a free man, Sheff G was also already getting ready to drop new music. In a separate IG post, the "Weight On Me" MC shared a little teaser of a new song he was working on. "NY WE BACK EVERYTHING LITT. EVERYTHING LITT‼️ DROPPING SOON ALL NEW HEAT COMING SOOONN I PROMISE."

Listen To "Everything Lit" By Sheff G

That report came out on April 22, and now on May 15, we have the new Sheff G track "Everything Lit." He raps in his husky cadence on the chorus about being back and you can tell he is indeed "lit." "Yeah, your boy back, everything lit / Yeah, it's lit." Overall, this is just something to bring some more hype around his release, as he raps over a familiar woozy and dark drill beat about women and money. You can check out its accompanying music video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Everything Lit" by Sheff G? Is this one of his stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think he has a new album in the works after dropping this? Where do you rank him amongst the plethora of drill rappers? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sheff G. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like Milwaukee, boy, I get bucks

Woo walk when I feel litty

Baby, I'm the man, W's up

We them n****s winnin' in the city

Spent a bag on a bad b****

Had to treat her good, shorty clean it up

