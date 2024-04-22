Sheff G Is Already Back In The Studio Following Prison Release

Sheff G is already getting back to making music following his release from prison on bail on Friday. He paid $1.5 million to the New York City Department of Corrections to get out. To promote upcoming music, he shared a teaser video of himself in the studio on Instagram, on Sunday.

“Free the guys,” he captioned the post. “Rip the guys, NY WE BACK EVERYTHING LITT. EVERYTHING LITT‼️ DROPPING SOON ALL NEW HEAT COMING SOOONN I PROMISE. Appreciate Life, imma have fun w this sh*t #Riptheguysfreetheguys #RIPPOP Brooklyn we HEREEEEEE.” The post has already received over 200,000 likes on the platform.

Sheff G Poses With Sleepy Hallow

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Sheff G (L) and Sleepy Hallow attend Sleepy Hallow's "Don't Sleep" Album Listening Party on October 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Sheff first announced he got out on bail in another post on Instagram on Friday. “10 MILL BOND, 1.5 MILL CASH BAIL WAS THE TICKET‼️” he previously wrote. “BAIL PAID SAME DAY ARE YOU DUMB, SHEFF G BACK‼️ NEW YORK WE F*CKING LITTTTT THEY COUNTED ME OUT‼️ THEY THOUGHT I WAS DONE, PEACE AND LOVE TO YALL LOL WINNERSCIRCLE IM W THE STARS BABY. YOU CAN COME AND EAT W US YOU AINT GOTTA STARVEE BABYYYYYYY #FREETHEGUYZ #BAILOUTBOYZZZZZ.” Check out his latest post on Instagram below.

Sheff G Is Ready To Release More Music

Sheff G was arrested in 2023 as one of 32 alleged gang members indicted for shootings and other crimes. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said at the time, as noted by AllHipHop: “It is distressing to know that some of the violence was allegedly fueled by a young man who used money he made from a successful music career to allegedly pay for and encourage acts of violence.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Sheff G on HotNewHipHop.

