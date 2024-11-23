Sheff G Returns After A Turbulent Stretch With "Proud Of Myself" Album

The drill act is back on the scene and moving with a new purpose.

Themes of self-growth, success, and resiliency are peppered throughout the 15-song offering, his first since 2022's From The Can. This project arrives at another opportune time for Sheff G, because pretty soon, a close friend of his is going to drop a LP in about two weeks. Sleepy Hallow is going to drop his project on December 6, perhaps as a continuation of this celebration of freedom. These two albums have a close relation to one another also because of the rollout. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were putting out singles together on two-packs. Overall, their brotherhood is real and it's proving to be even more so over these next couple of weeks.

"10 MILL BOND, 1.5 MILL CASH BAIL WAS THE TICKET‼️ BAIL PAID SAME DAY ARE YOU DUMB, SHEFF G BACK‼️ NEW YORK. WE F***ING LITTTTT THEY COUNTED ME OUT!! THEY THOUGHT I WAS DONE , PEACE AND LOVE TO YALL LOL." That is the energy that Sheff G is on across his new album, Proud Of Myself. If you remember, the New York drill rapper and songwriter was dealing with a gun possession case and multiple gang allegations . But that wasn't going to keep him down for long. It's a big day for Sheff G, as Proud Of Myself is a bit of a victory lap.

