Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Release Separate Album Singles Together With "Today" & "Mmm"

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are like two peas in a pod. Both have been prominent voices in the New York drill scene for a few years apiece and they each have tons of hits under their belts. Naturally, their stars align quite often, and their work relationship seems to be stronger than most out there. Given all of this, it's no surprise that they are releasing together once again. However, it's not how you may expect. According to a press release, "Today" belongs to Sheff G and will land on a new album. Then, "Mmm" is a Sleepy Hallow only track and is going to be on his future project, READ THIS WHEN YOU WAKE UP.
But the twists and turns don't end there. Making this slightly more confusing is that they are both out together under a two-pack. It's called Don't Sleep While It's Lit - Part 1, so there might be another EP coming at some point. However, let's focus on the known facts. Via another press release, Sheff will be dropping his full-length body of work on November 22. It will be called Proud of Myself and will feature Sleepy Hallow, Lil Tecca, and more. As for Hallow, his will arrive on December 6. It's a lot to take in but maybe listening to "Today" and "Mmm" may clear your mind, so check them out now.
"Today" & "Mmm" - Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow
Quotable Lyrics From "Today":
I was just in jail, sendin' mail out
I was in the yard with them real killers
Show you how to eat and keep a closed mouth, look (Look)
Shed a few scars on the way out
I done did it all, now I got nothin' to prove
She like, "Sheff, you got too much to lose", look (Look)