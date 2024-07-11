Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G Drop Sexually-Charged Collab "Yes Freestyle"

Hallow and Sheff G want to see what ladies are down to get freaky.

Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G share a lot of things in common. Both are from the city of Brooklyn, New York, they navigate a similar drill sound palette, and each of them love getting active with women. That is the topical focus of this latest Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G collab, "Yes Freestyle". This single has a thumping instrumental that is synonymous with this area of rap. The kicks are very potent, giving this beat some extra oomph. Additionally, Sleepy and Sheff's flows are easy to follow and making for a catchy tune. However, a song like this from the "2055" rapper should not be a surprise to anyone at this point.

"Yes Freestyle" is just hit in the Sleepy Hallow catalog. His 2023 album, Boy Meets World, features several go-to tracks. Two of those include "A N X I E T Y" with TDE signee Doechii and "Die Young" featuring 347aidan. Both songs alone have over 300+ million streams. Additionally, one of Sleep's most recent offerings, "Winners In Paris", is also making some noise with over 13 million plays on Spotify. But straying away from his solo stuff, him and Sheff G are also quite the dynamic duo. "Weight On Me" is their most popular to date, but they have plenty of others out there. Maybe they should make a collab album?

Listen To "Yes Freestyle" By Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G

Quotable Lyrics: