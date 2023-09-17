Sleepy Hallow Recruits Lil Tjay, Marshmello, Doechii, And More On “Boy Meets World.”

Brooklyn drill rapper and musician, Sleepy Hallow, returns after a two-year album hiatus with his latest project. Boy Meets World is a follow-up to his fan-favorite album, Still Sleep? A tracklist that featured his biggest songs to date such as "2055," "Basketball Dreams (Intro)," and more. Now, he might top his last effort with this new LP.

Up until the release of Boy Meets World, Hallow put out a handful of lead singles to get fans buzzing. The fourth studio album's promotional cuts include "Pain Talk" with fellow New Yorker Lil Tjay. The familiar duo's chemistry continues on this track here. Next, we got a taste of when EDM meets drill with "GBG." Marshmello provides the production that will catch your attention right away because of how recognizable he is when it comes to his beat style.

Listen To Boy Meets World From Sleepy Hallow

Finally, we received "For You," with a feature from first-time collaborator, TaTa. He and Hallow combine drill with a more lovey theme. But these are not the only guests on the album. Doechii, Fivio Foreign, 347aidan, Mikey Bands, and Jay Bezzy make their presence felt as well.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album, Boy Meets World, from Sleepy Hallow? Which songs are you messing with the most so far? Is this Sleepy's best project to date? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Boy Meets World Tracklist:

Driver's Seat (Intro) Good Girls Ain't No Fun Motion ADHD All The Way Damn A N X I E T Y (feat. Doechii) Cash & Chow GBG (feat. Marshmello) OTR Freestyle Goodbye BWV (feat. Fivio Foreign) For You (feat. TaTa) Pain Talk (feat. Lil Tjay) Die Young (feat. 347aidan) Self Control Perky Man (feat. Mikey Bands & Jay Bezzy) Purple Heart

