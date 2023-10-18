Sleepy Hallow’s “The Breakfast Club” Interview Canceled Over Safety Concerns, Rapper Claims

Recently, Sleepy Hallow took to social media to air some of his frustrations. According to him, he's had various appearances canceled as of late. The rapper claims that organizers have cited "safety" and "security" issues as their reasons for cancelling. He believes that the debacle surrounds his ongoing court case.

"Last week I had a mental health expo I couldn't attend cause they said something about 'safety issues,'" he began. "Today The Breakfast Club dubbed me talking bout 'security issues' like they ain't know I was coming this whole week." He then went on, seeming annoyed that he's being perceived as dangerous. "Honestly I know it's cause of my court case," he explained. "But I thought I was innocent until proven guilty lol." Luckily for him, it looks like he could still lock in an appearance on No Jumper, based on an encouraging comment from Adam 22. "Lol Just do no jumper wtf is the breakfast gonna ask you," he wrote.

Sleepy Hallow Claims His Court Case Is To Blame

Back in May, Sleepy Hallow was arrested in connection to a series of Brooklyn shootings. Also among those charged in the indictment was Sheff G. "The senseless gun violence, allegedly committed by these defendants, terrorized our neighbors for years and left more than a dozen people with serious injuries. It is distressing to know that some of the violence was allegedly fueled by a young man who used money he made from a successful music career to allegedly pay for and encourage acts of violence," Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez said of the arrests.

Despite his legal troubles, Sleepy Hallow has continued to release music over the past few months. In September, he unveiled his first album since his 2021 debut, Still Sleep? The project, Boy Meets World, boasts features from Marshmello, Doechii, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and more. What do you think of Sleepy Hallow claiming to have had various appearances canceled due to his court case? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sleepy Hallow.

