Sheff G Gives Message To Fans At Sleepy Hallow’s Rolling Loud Miami Performance

During his recent performance at Rolling Loud Miami, Sleepy Hallow surprised fans with a special guest. He got his good friend Sheff G on the phone, putting him on speaker to talk to the crowd. “I got Sheff on the phone right now,” Sleepy Hallow tells his audience, “let him talk real quick.” Sheff G is then heard asking attendees “what the f*ck is up.” The rappers pumped the crowd up as they cheered in support of the duo.

In May, both Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were arrested as part of a major indictment. They were linked to a series of shootings in Brooklyn, along with 30 other alleged gang members. “The senseless gun violence, allegedly committed by these defendants, terrorized our neighbors for years and left more than a dozen people with serious injuries,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “It is distressing to know that some of the violence was allegedly fueled by a young man who used money he made from a successful music career to allegedly pay for and encourage acts of violence.”

Sheff G Speaks To Sleepy Hallow’s Audience

“Instead of using his fame and his fortune for the betterment of himself and his family and those close to him, we allege that he used that fame and fortune to elevate gang violence in Brooklyn,” he added. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were also accused of treating various gang members to dinner to celebrate a successful hit. They were allegedly involved in the 2020 murder of 23-year-old Theodore Senior.

The first day of Rolling Loud Miami 2023 also featured performances by Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, and more. The second and third days will showcase Travis Scott, 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and several other artists. Lil Durk was also previously scheduled to take on the Miami music festival. Unfortunately, he recently canceled his performance after being hospitalized for exhaustion and dehydration.

