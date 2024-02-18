Sleepy Hallow Samples 112 On Fun New Single, "Cupid's Guidance"

Last week, Sleepy Hallow dropped off a new single just in time for Valentine's Day, "Cupid's Guidance." The playful track sees the Brooklyn-born performer rhyme about finding "love" on tour, making money, and more. It samples 112's track "Cupid" from the R&B group's 1996 self-titled debut.

The release follows Sleepy Hallow's album Boy Meets World, which he unveiled in September of last year. The project boasts various high-profile features from the likes of Fivio Foreign, Doechii, Marshmello, and more. While it's only been a few months since his last album was released, fans are already eager to hear more.

Sleepy Hallow Gears Up For Tour

"Cupid's Guidance" also arrives alongside a fun, school-themed music video. In the video, the rapper shoots hoops, writes love notes on a whiteboard, and flirts with a few of his "classmates." The success of his new single isn't the only thing Sleepy Hallow has to be excited about these days, however. Last month, the 24-year-old announced his tour in support of Boy Meets World, which is scheduled to begin in March. He'll kick things off in Hartford, CT before moving on to cities like New York, Seattle, LA, Phoenix, and more until April.

Unfortunately, Sleepy Hallow's also had to overcome some legal issues in the past couple of years. Last summer, he, Sheff G, and several others were arrested as part of an NYC gang indictment. Shortly after his arrest, Sleepy Hallow announced on social media that he was released on bail. What do you think of Sleepy Hallow's new single? What about the accompanying music video? Will you be adding "Cupid's Guidance" to your playlist? Do you hope he drops another full album sometime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fillin' my pocket with bands (Uh)

They want me stopped, but I can't (On bro)

Don't need no new friends (Uh)

N***a stop callin' me "Twin" (Uh)

