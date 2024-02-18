Cochise Keeps Perfecting Hype Ear Candy With New Single "YOSHIMITSU": Stream

Cochise previously kicked off his 2024 with his feature on the Lyrical Lemonade album cut "First Night," and he's following up on that quickly with a much-teased and much-anticipated single. Moreover, this new song "YOSHIMITSU" is exactly what fans expect from him: a bubbly, charismatic, synth-led, repetitive, and above all fun banger. It's a formula and approach that the Florida rapper's been perfecting ever since his massive break with the $NOT-assisted "Tell Em." Add on top of that a lot of social media savvy, an engaging and beloved personality, and complete melodic focus with his work, and you have a recipe that could feed families of young rap fans for years.

Furthermore, Cochise is also know for being very prolific and actively engaged when it comes to releasing and promoting new music. For example, last year, two of his final 2023 singles came out just a couple of weeks apart, those being "LUKAKU" and "HOP IN THE WHIP." Even though the 25-year-old drops a lot and doesn't really switch up his style too often, it's clear that he has enough quality control, good sonic instincts, and talent to turn his hedonistic flexes into pretty distinct cuts. One interesting metric he reflects in this writer's eyes is that, if you're a new listener, any one of his cuts could be the perfect introduction to his style. That's a pretty hard thing to even conceptualize and aim for in one's music, so props are in order for creating that balance.

Cochise's "YOSHIMITSU": Stream

Meanwhile, we're sure that the NO ONE'S NICE TO ME MC will continue to drop a lot this year and please his fanbase. If it keeps being as fun as this new jam, we're not complaining. If you haven't heard "YOSHIMITSU" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout bars below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for more on Cochise and for the latest great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

Back after back, made it back, off the backend,

Track after track, made it crack off the mixtape,

Rack after rack, put somе racks on ya best friend,

On your best friеnd, on your bestie, pour some juice up in my cup, I'm feeling sexy

