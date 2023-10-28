Cochise Has Fans Going Crazy With New Single “LUKAKU”

The state of Florida might have the most diverse and unique rappers out of them all. We have seen so many voices turn into stars whether it be in the underground or the mainstream. One that sort of teeters on that fine line between the two is Cochise. He is not as popular as a Kodak Black, but he does not have 500,000 monthly listeners either. In fact, he currently has close to 5 million.

Cochise has been giving fans quite a decent amount of material to chew on over the course of this year. Before the release of his newest single, "LUKAKU," he has gone on to put out four others as well. In addition, one of those, "KANEKI," is a part of his seven-track EP, NO ONE'S NICE TO ME. He might have another one on the way soon.

Read More: North West’s Halloween Costume Epically Pays Homage To Ye’s “Graduation” Era

Listen To "LUKAKU" From Cochise

Just last Friday, (October 20), Cochise gave us the rage-induced banger, "CHAMPIONS LEAGUE." It definitely has a lot of similarities to the new Lil Uzi Vert album, Pink Tape. "LUKAKU" is a little less hyper and more fun and lower key. It has a more bright and playful beat to pair with his animated "Yee Yee" adlibs. Fans in the Instagram comments are already messing with the track heavy. One says, "Cochise is such a vibe it’s crazy." Another says, "OLD COCHISE IS BACK LETS GOOOO."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Cochise, "LUKAKU?" Is this the best single he has put out this year? Do you think a new EP or album is on the way pretty soon? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Cochise, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

B****, I'm 'bout my blue I feel like Nipsey

I been off the drink, I'm feelin' tipsy

Kamisaki on my chest, I'm feelin' like crispy

Yeah, I thought I told you, I been stackin' bread like Jiffy (I thought I told you)

I thought I told you, I got power like I'm 50 (I thought I told you)

I thought I told you could throw it like a frisbee

Read More: Blueface Cries Over Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu’s Fling In Leaked Phone Call: Watch