Cochise Drops Fun New Track “Hop In The Whip”

Cochise is back with another fun track, "Hop In The Whip." The carefree single is accompanied by a creative music video, which sees Cochise roaming around the city, spitting witty bars on a rooftop, and more. The single arrives only a few days after his October release, "Lukaku," which is yet another easy listen. "Hop In The Whip" also follows his seven-track EP, No One's Nice To Me, which he unveiled in full back in May. The song combines sunny, laid-back lyrics and playful ad-libs with a relaxed beat and an experimental melody.

"I count money, forgot how to read / I can buy what I want and I need," he rhymes, reveling in the fruit of his labor. Similarly braggadocious, albeit light-hearted, lyrics make up the entirety track. He details feeling "so blessed" for his lifestyle, noting how he's sure to "thank God every morning and night."

Cochise - "Hop In The Whip"

Aside from dropping new music, Cochise is also gearing up for his tour in support of No One's Nice To Me alongside special guest TisaKorean. The pair will make their way around the U.S., with notable stops in Miami, Jacksonville, New Orleans, and more. They'll wrap things up at the end of this month with a performance in Philly.

Cochise has been on a roll this year, and the Palm Beach performer doesn't show any signs of slowing down. What do you think of Cochise's new track? Will you be adding "Hop In The Whip" to your playlist? Are you looking forward to more new music from Cochise? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know I'ma do it again (again)

You know I don’t f*ck with your friends (friends)

Shawty, you know they be hatin’, they be talkin’ that sh*t

Shawty, you know, I be playin’, but I really be him

Girl, you know I be ballin’ like I’m hittin’ the gym

And you know I be callin’, they be pointin’, “That’s him”

