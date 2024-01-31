Lyrical Lemonade, Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, & Lil B Talk About One Night Stands & Relationships On "First Night"

The Lyrical Lemonade hype train is about to leave the station. So, if you have not punched your ticket yet, you might want to. Cole Bennett's creative music company is now going beyond making music videos. Just this past weekend, he put out his debut album All Is Yellow, a compilation project of sorts. If you are looking for a big-budget LP with plenty of star talent, this is something to check out.

While All Is Yellow is more so about the names it carries rather than themes and a cohesive tracklist, there are still some solid cuts. A couple we recommend listening to would include "Stop Giving Me Advice" with Jack Harlow and Dave, the intro track with Ski Mask the Slump God, Sheck Wes, and JID, and "First Night." This one does not make sense on paper, but we can assure you it is one hell of a ride. Here, you will find Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, and Lil B.

Listen To "First Night" By Lyrical Lemonade, Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, & Lil B

It is a song about getting intimate on the first night of hanging out, but also that people need to strive for something more real. That is the sentiment that Lil B shares in the spoken word bit at the very end. Juicy J kills it on the chorus with his signature gritty Memphis style. He also handled some of the Three 6 Mafia-like elements in the production. Cochise and Denzel bring a lot of great energy to their consecutive verses. Finally, Teezo opens it up with an angelic passage that transitions into a trunk-knocking beat.

Quotable Lyrics:

Money comin' fluent, uh, it influence her (Uh)

I can run into it, uh, run into it, uh (Uh)

She like, "N****, if you lucky, you can come and view it," uh (Uh)

I'm like, "Baby, what you mean?" (Mean)

I might pull up to the scene (Scene)

She like, "N****, how you do it?"

