Quadeca & Kevin Abstract Craft Grand & Tender Magic On New Single "TEXAS BLUE": Stream

One of the most exciting things about contemporary hip-hop is the widening of opportunities for artists to pull from whichever style they wish and not be so beholden to sticking to their rap roots. Of all examples of this in 2024, Quadeca is not only one of the most exciting, but among the most established. The 23-year-old started out as a rap and soccer YouTuber, moved into Internet rap lyrical miracles, and is now making the type of critically acclaimed fusions that could only be described by pretentious genre mashes. The bottom line is that Quad's been making music for years now, and his 2022 album I Didn't Mean To Haunt You was his most unique, compelling, boundary-pushing, and definitive effort yet.

Now, he just dropped the full version of his mixtape SCRAPYARD after already releasing three of its five mini-divisions in 2023. In fact, if you've never heard of Quadeca before, this album is a great balancing act of his very personal, often cheeky, but always raw writing approach, his eclectic and versatile rap flows, and his wider sonic influences from hip-hop's many styles, lo-fi indie, chamber pop, industrial, folk of all kinds, and so much more. As a taster, look no further than the Los Angeles native's collaboration with former BROCKHAMPTON mastermind Kevin Abstract on "TEXAS BLUE." If you liked Kevin's last album Blanket, then this new offering is right up your alley.

There are a lot of production and songwriting elements to this song, but the most salient of these might be the looping, showtime-esque piano that kicks us off all the way to the fade-out. Quadeca builds on Kevin Abstract's vocals (which dominate much of the lyrics here) with haunting harmonies, rustic percussion, gorgeous string arrangements, and many other embellishments like sudden hits of noise and guitar tones hanging in the back. While it's definitely more of a ballad, the quick verses and blunt lyrical treatment of its romantically struggled theme do evoke some of the impactful writing and deliveries that they excel with in their rap material. However, what really sets "TEXAS BLUE" apart is how well it structurally comes together in such a gorgeous, weighty, progressive, but still catchy way.

If you couldn't tell already, there's a lot to love about Quadeca's music, and we guarantee you'll like the rest of SCRAPYARD even more. Whether you're a fan of the most accessible sounds of the genre or its most experimental corners, it's an impressive listen that turns so many influences into something completely new. If you haven't heard it, or "TEXAS BLUE" with Kevin Abstract, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some notable lines down below. As always, check back in with HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

