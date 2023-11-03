Kevin Abstract Hops Over To Indie Rock On “Blanket” LP

For the past month or so, Kevin Abstract has been on a torrent run dropping singles left and right. When this happens, you know a new album is in the works. Those assumptions were correct in this case as well, with the BROCKHAMPTON leader making a full return to his solo career. The news broke the day he released the lead single, "Blanket."

In fact, that also was the title track. Blanket is Kevin's first album since 2019's ARIZONA BABY. He was still a part of the alternative hip-hop group during that time. However, when they announced their disbandment in 2022, that sort of opened the floodgates for the leader to focus on his own material. Hence we have this LP before us today.

Listen To Blanket From Kevin Abstract

If you heard the title track, you know that Kevin decided to make a total 180 genre-wise. This 13-track tape is an exploration across the indie rock space. If you want to get a more detailed idea of where he wanted to go with this album, check out the Apple Music link above. But, here is a little precursor for you. "His [album] covers many of the same themes [as his previous records], though from the vantage point of someone wiser, more worn, and less susceptible to the whirlwinds of love and love lost."

His [album] covers many of the same themes [as his previous records], though from the vantage point of someone wiser, more worn, and less susceptible to the whirlwinds of love and love lost.

Blanket Tracklist:

When The Rope Post 2 Break Blanket Running Out The Greys Voyager Madonna Today I Gave Up What Should I Do? Mr. Edwards Scream Real 2 Me Heights, Spiders, and the Dark My Friend

