Kevin Abstract Is Trying To Find Out Who He Really Is On “Running Out”

Texas artist, rapper, and singer, Kevin Abstract is moments away from making his solo album return. However, it is going to be a different type of sound on his new record, Blanket. That was clear from the start when he came out with the lead single and title track. It was not even really a well-structured song either. "Blanket" lasted just under the two-minute mark. The only true lyrics we got from this song were, "I thought these things about me / Were momentary." While vague, this short verse was possibly a precursor to what the overall theme of the album is going to be.

Following that, Kevin gave us another offering, "What Should I Do?" More ideas and structure made their way onto this cut. This track seems to be asking questions about where he should be with his life and is discovering that with a friend or significant other on a road trip. "You and me, my friend, my partner, my spot in the shade / We'll drive around this town, pretendin' like we got it made."

Listen To "Running Out" From Kevin Abstract

In this latest single, "Running Out" the lyrics below follow a similar formula. The message that Kevin Abstract is trying to convey is one of finding who he is. He is searching within himself this time, taking a lone wolf approach. There is potential in what he can be, Kevin just has a hard time seeing it.

Quotable Lyrics:

The TV, the landline, the paper boy

I'll find you

Wherever you are

Whoever you are

On the outskirts, it was my fault

On the inside, I'll find you

