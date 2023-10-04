Kevin Abstract Makes His Solo Return With His Latest Track “Blanket”

Kevin Abstract and BROCKHAMPTON called it quits nearly a year ago with their album, The Family. It was an unfortunate and sad end to the group's tenure together. One of the most entertaining collections of talent in the hip-hop community and BROCKHAMPTON will always be in our hearts. Their legacy is truly special Abstract has not been active since 2022 either. Actually, the last release under his stage name was in 2021.

It was a single with Ryan Beatty titled "SIERRA NIGHTS." After that, was a single in 2022 called "DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY" with easy life. Finally, him and Baird dropped a two-pack "Easy v2." Those songs were titled "Easy v2" and "Easy On Them Turns," which was a Baird-only cut. However, we finally have some new material from Kevin and it is something that is totally different.

Listen To "Blanket" From Kevin Abstract

The track is called "Blanket" and it is just under two minutes. It really is not much of a song, though. The lyrics we have shared below and parts of the chorus, which then go into an incredibly short "verse." Blanket is also accompanied by an interesting video of Kevin and some imaginary-like creatures as a meteor is approaching Earth. An album is on the way as well, but no word of the name or release date just yet.

What are your initial thoughts on Kevin Abstract's newest single, "Blanket?" Are you excited that he is going in a rock direction? Do you think his next album will be his best one yet? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kevin Abstract, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Woah, woah

I thought these things about me

Were momentary

Memory, memory, memory

