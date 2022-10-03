Kevin Abstract confirmed that Brockhampton will be releasing a new album before the end of the year on Twitter, Sunday night. The post comes less than a year after the group announced they’d be going on an indefinite hiatus.

“BROCKHAMPTON ALBUM BEFORE YEAR IS OVER FUCK I AM EXCITED THANK U FOR BEING PATIENT,” Abstract wrote in one tweet.

He clarified in another post that has since been deleted: “Band is over. We broke up. But we will be releasing the final album before the year is over. And you do not want to miss it. It’s incredible. Also – thank you for tuning in and this nice message. Appreciate it. Big love!”

Abstract also remarked that the project will be titled, “No Cap.”

After originally announcing their split, Brockhampton performed a final show at Coachella Festival in April. During their run, they released six albums including the Saturation trilogy, Iridescence, Ginger, and Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.

The band previously said that they’d be releasing another album despite their hiatus while announcing the split.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us,” they wrote in a statement at the time. “We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years. We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

Check out Abstract’s recent tweets about the album below.

