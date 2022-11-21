Kevin Abstract says that he’ll be deactivating his Twitter account next week. The decision comes after the group shared their final two albums, The Family and TM, last week.

“BH family. Thx for being down for the ride,” Abstract said on Twitter, before adding, “I appreciate y’all. I am probably the most dramatic person you follow on this app. With that being said: I’ll be deactivating this account after these radio shows air this week. If you wanna keep up with me, I’m sure you’ll find me.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Kevin Abstract of Brockhamton perform at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

In addition to releasing their final two albums, Abstract and the rest of Brockhampton performed a farewell show at the Fonda in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The show was available to stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

“Thank you very much, thanks for everything,” Abstract told fans before the end of the show. “See you guys, when we see you.”

Brockhampton initially announced an indefinite hiatus in January 2022. At first, they stated that their appearance at Coachella Festival would be their final performance.

In a farewell message Abstract shared after the release of TM, he explained that the group wanted to bring closure to their journey.

He wrote that they aimed to “make something new that would bring closure to the past and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual future. I hope you understand and enjoy the music.”

Abstract has not announced plans to leave Instagram, or any other social platform. Check out his announcement on Twitter below, as well as the group’s recent performance in L.A.

BH family. Thx for being down for the ride. I appreciate y’all. I am probably the most dramatic person you follow on this app. With that being said: I’ll be deactivating this account after these radio shows air this week. If you wanna keep up with me, I’m sure you’ll find me. — ian (@kevinabstract) November 20, 2022

[Via]