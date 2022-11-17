Brockhampton has been one of the more consistent groups in hip-hop over the past few years. Labeled as a boyband by their leader Kevin Abstract, Brockhampton broke through with their Saturation series. The three albums included in this series were massive successes and it built them a loyal fanbase.

Since that time, the group has been able to change up its sound quite a bit. For a couple of years, Abstract has been teasing one final album. Consequently, that final album is reportedly here in the form of The Family. Ahead of this drop, the group has been coming through with singles like Big Pussy and The Ending. Now, they have a full 17-track project for fans to enjoy.

Brockhampton’s Farewell?

Interestingly enough, new reports are suggesting that another BH album is dropping on Friday. The album is supposedly called TM and ultimately, this makes sense because as you will hear, The Family is just Kevin Abstract. As you make your way through the 35-minute runtime, you quickly realize that Abstract is the only artist here.

BROCKHAMPTON are dropping a 2nd album called 'TM' at midnight! 😯



They just dropped 'The Family' & and now will follow it with a new album pic.twitter.com/BOBZRG1L62 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 17, 2022

Of course, this is fairly bizarre as Brockhampton has a large range of talented artists within the group. Based on this new information, it seems clear that the group pulled a fast one on their fans. Either way, fans of Abstract will be happy to hear a solo album from him, even if it’s beyond what the expectation was.

You can stream the new album, down below. Once you’ve done so, let us know what you think of it, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world.

Tracklist:

Take It Back RZA Gold Teeth Big Pussy All That (Back From The) Road Basement Southside Good Time 37th Boyband Any Way You Want Me The Family Prayer My American Life The Ending Brockhampton

