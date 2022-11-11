The end of an era for BROCKHAMPTON fans is quickly approaching as the hip-hop group gears up to share their final album, The Family. Firstly, the Texas-based collective shared their “Big Pussy” single. Following that, they’ve returned with a reflective new song, aptly titled, “The Ending.”

Much like their last arrival, this new song finds frontman Kevin Abstract handling all the vocals. Fans of the artists will know that, in the past, members took turns lyricizing on most releases, and this feels like a far – albeit welcome to many listeners thus far – departure from that.

“The Ending” comes along with a Joshuah Melnick-directed music video that finds the “Peach” hitmaker drunkenly making rounds at a dive bar while reflecting on how his friendships became into not just a business, but an empire.

The Family will be BROCKHAMPTON’s final release before they head out on an indefinite hiatus, as announced earlier this year. While they’ve faced trouble as a group before and managed to overcome it, Abstract has made it clear that fans shouldn’t expect more music from them after the album lands on November 17th.

“Expect the unexpected,” the band’s leader hints in a Thursday (November 10) morning post. “We broke up earlier this year [because] shit just wasn’t working out. That’s why we cancelled our tour.”

He continued, “This really isn’t some Saturation 3 marketing tactic. This shit is over. Last one next week.”

Stream “The Ending” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH next week to check out BROCKHAMPTON’s final album.

Quotable Lyrics:

I turned my friendship into a business, into an empire

Half a million that I wired to my momma, she retired

Calling me “I’m getting tired of the drama”

Getting tired of letting culture try to tell me how to live my life

[Via]