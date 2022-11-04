Though the news of an indefinite hiatus crushed their fans earlier this year, BROCKHAMPTON still has some more new music in store before they hang up their hats – for the time being, anyway. This New Music Friday, the Texas-based duo has returned with “Big Pussy,” which will land on the tracklist of their upcoming The Family album.

The track was produced by Bearface and Nick Velez, and finds the group’s frontman, Kevin Abstract, lyricising about his own musical strength. “Flava Flav with the way we keep it nasty (Huh) / Jesus my Savior, own my masters like Master P,” he rhymes. “I can’t explain it, dawg, you know it’s how magic be / You gotta bring it if you gettin’ on a track with me.”

“Big Pussy” arrived alongside an accompanying music video directed by Alex Huggins and Harrison Fisherman that stars the “Peach” rapper as he travels around New York City in a bright red sportscar.

When announcing their forthcoming The Family project, BROCKHAMPTON shared two visual trailers with audiences, alongside the launch of a digital and three limited edition box set pre-orders.

The only other new music we’ve heard from the Saturation artists in 2022 is a cover of Kool & The Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging,” which landed on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

The 17-track album is due to drop later this month, on November 17th via Question Everything/RCA Records – check out the first single on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music release updates.

