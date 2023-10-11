Kevin Abstract Announces First Post-Brockhampton Album

Last week, California via Texas rap group and boy band Brockhampton released their final two albums. The Family and TM served as the last new material from the group before they officially dissolved. While other former members like Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, and Ameer Vann have released solo material of their own, the group's de-facto leader is about to make his first solo move post-Brockhampton. While The Family is largely handled by Kevin Abstract and some have labeled it a solo album, he's got an official solo record on the way very soon.

It isn't Abstract's first solo project. Before the band's breakthrough he released the conceptual American Boyfriend in 2016. The song was a quick hit with rap fans for its honest storytelling and it spawned the hit song "Empty." He followed that album up a few years later with his ARIZONA BABY project. The record came out a few months before Brockhampton returned with their critical darling album GINGER. Abstract's second solo album also spawned his biggest hit as a solo artist "Peach." Now after four years of shifting his focus elsewhere, he's returning with new solo material. Check out the announcement post below.

Kevin Abstract's New Album Set To Arrive In November

Kevin Abstract kept it pretty simple announcing his new album on Twitter. He shared the album cover with a simple caption reading "BLANKET Nov 03." In the comments fellow musicians like Daniel Caesar, Midwxst, and former Brockhampton member hk expressed their excitement for the project. Clearly the fans are excited to as the post racked up over 30k likes in just a few hours.

Over the weekend Kevin Abstract shared the first taste of the album with fans. He shared the single "Blanket" which took his sound in a drastically different direction than anything he's done previously. He also dropped a music video for the track that's as strange and surreal as you'd expect. Are you excited for Kevin Abstract's new album BLANKET? Let us know in the comment section below.

