Kevin Abstract Asks Fans “What Should I Do” On His Latest Song

One of part of the alternative hip-hop boy band BROCKHAMPTON, Kevin Abstract, is getting close to dropping his first solo album in four years. However, if saw our article on the last Kevin song, you would know that he is going in a different direction. "Blanket," which is also the name of his next project, was barely if not at all a cohesive song. It consists of a very short verse and chorus.

However, this latest single, "What Should I Do?" is fully fleshed out. We have longer verses and a theme in the lyrics. What is interesting about this track is some of the people who collaborated with Kevin. If you check out the Genius annotation, you will see that it features some background vocals from pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Listen To "What Should I Do?" From Kevin Abstract

Furthermore, if you take a peek at the production credits, there are some big names behind the acoustic and folky-sounding production. One of which is Romil Hemnani. If you know your BROCKHAMPTON, he is one of the producers for the former group. It is nice to see him contribute to Kevin's solo career. Lastly, joining the fray is Jonah Abraham. He has made plenty of big songs for artists like Playboi Carti. This will be the eighth track on Kevin's LP and it will be out on November 3.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from Kevin Abstract, "What Should I Do?" Is this the better of the two tracks from his upcoming album, Blanket? Is this going to be one of the better overall albums of 2023?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm floatin' through space, in the darkness I see your face between

You and me, my friend, my partner, my spot in the shade

We'll drive around this town, pretendin' like we got it made

Then let's stay up all night long 'til tomorrow turns to day

Don' touch me, it turns me on

Frizzy hair, naked, hit the bong (Oh)

