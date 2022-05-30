mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Merlyn Wood Shares New Single "Green Light"

Aron A.
May 30, 2022 15:04
Green Light
Merlyn Wood

The Brockhampton rapper delivers a rowdy banger.


There's at least one more album from Brockhampton that we'll receive before they formally disband but it appears that members of the group are already positioning themselves for prosperous solo careers. Merlyn Wood has been working heavily in the past few months, delivering a slew of serious bangers. This week, he shared his latest offering, "Green Light." The rowdy banger has tinges of old school Three 6 Mafia production, down to the chants and hook's repetition, but Merlyn Wood's energy carries the record with braggadocious bars.

In April, Brockhampton performed their final shows together as part of Coachella. They also announced that the final album from Brockhampton will be dropping later this year. We'll keep you posted on that. Check out Merlyn Wood's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I woke up feeling like a Gucci ad lib
I am a real n***a that is not in Paris
You a fatherless bitch and that is apparent
You ain't got no style, boy, you apparent
Make your girl run a mile, it's a Merlyn marathon

