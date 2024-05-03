Kevin Abstract & Lil Nas X Break Out Their Previously Teased Collaboration "Tennessee"

Did you ever expect to hear Lil Nas X and Kevin Abstract of BROCKHAMPTON fame on one track? Well, we certainly did not have that on our bingo card going into 2024, but here we are. Two of the more prominent figures in the LGBTQ+ hip-hop community are teaming up for what appears to be the beginning of another album rollout for Kevin. Late last year, he made his solo return after four years with his indie record Blanket.

Now, according to Genius, the Texas singer and rapper will be coming through with a project with the rumored title being glue. It does not have a release date, other than it is expected sometime this year. This alleged lead single "Tennessee" sees Kevin Abstract and Lil Nas X fully embracing their homosexuality and how their partners love all that comes with them. The raunchy track was produced by Kevin and Quadeca as well.

Listen To "Tennessee" By Kevin Abstract & Lil Nas X

According to Yahoo Entertainment, this song was previewed during the second weekend of Coachella just a couple of weeks ago. Both went onstage to perform, and even though we did not pick up on this, they have been close for a long time. Another fun fact is that they actually attended the same Georgia high school but were not aware of each other until they both became the respective stars that they are. You can check out the accompanying music video for "Tennessee" above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Tennessee" by Kevin Abstract and Lil Nas X? Are your surprised that these two collaborated together, why or why not? Does this get you excited for his upcoming album glue, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance?

Quotable Lyrics:

He Paul Atreides on spice

But he only listen to Latto, huh

Live like I hit the lotto, huh

N****, I'll handle thе car note, huh

Give you evеrything I got until I go broke

I just know that I love being used as long as make me feel loved

